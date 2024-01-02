Fortnite x Mickey Mouse collaboration could become a reality, but with a twist

The Fortnite x Mickey Mouse collaboration could finally become a reality. As of the start of 2024, the character that once belonged to Disney is no longer protected by copyright law and is now free to use by the public without having to worry about infringement. With Epic Games constantly adding new characters to Fortnite, this is one that the community would love to see in-game.

However, there is a slight twist to the situation. While Epic Games could make the Fortnite x Mickey Mouse collaboration a reality, it's not the newer version of the character that most individuals have come to know and love. While it is still Mickey Mouse, the character is in black and white.

Fortnite x Mickey Mouse collaboration could feature the black and white version of the character

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In 1928, Disney released a short film titled Steamboat Willie. It featured Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Pete. This was created in black and white and introduced many years before the colored version of the character. The black and white version of Mickey Mouse has been under copyright law for 95 years.

As such, the character was not free to use, but this has now changed with the law coming to an end. For the foreseeable future, this means that anyone can use the black-and-white version of Mickey Mouse that was showcased in Steamboat Willie.

Thus, numerous community members are now suggesting that Epic Games take advantage of this and collaborate.

Here are some notable user reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One user created a mock-up concept as well:

Expand Tweet

Fans appear stoked about the possibility of a Mickey Mouse collaboration in Fortnite. Since other black and white characters such as Toona Fish, Toon Bushy, Toon Peely, and Toon Meowscles exist in-game, Mickey Mouse would fit right into the mix. That said, there are still a few complications.

Mickey Mouse is trademarked

Expand Tweet

While the black and white version of Mickey Mouse is free to use, it is still trademarked by The Walt Disney Company. This means that it is still the face of the company. While the character is free to use, adding it to a game will require plenty of paperwork.

Nevertheless, considering Epic Games and Disney have collaborated over the years numerous times, a collaboration is possible. A black-and-white version of Mickey Mouse, as showcased in 1928, could potentially be added to the game.

However, it all depends on whether Epic Games and Disney feel as strongly about it as the community does. While adding the character to Fortnite sounds like a great idea on paper, its popularity and success cannot be determined yet. Either way, with the copyright just ending, it's too soon to dwell on this probability.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!