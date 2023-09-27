Fortnite X Transformers leak reveals 3 new upcoming skins

Although the major Fortnite x Transformers collaboration ended in Chapter 4 Season 3, it seems that another one has been planned for Chapter 4 Season 4. Though this is not news as such and the characters in question were showcased some time ago, their in-game Outfits were only leaked on September 26, 2023. Three extra Transformers will be joining the metaverse.

The first two are well-known in the franchise - Bumblebee (Autobot) and Megatron (Decepticon). The third Transformer in question is neutral in nature as it does not officially belong to the franchise. It seems that Epic Games unleashed their creativity and turned the Battle Bus into a Transformer as well.

The upcoming Fortnite x Transformer collaboration pulls out all the bells and whistles

If having Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal in the metaverse was not enough, players will soon be able to obtain other Transformers as well. Since they will be sold in a Set/Bundle, there are a lot of other cosmetic items that will also be part of the collaboration. Here's a complete list of everything players can expect to see in the upcoming Fortnite x Transformer collaboration:

Bumblebee (Outfit)

Bumblebee's Wings (Back Bling)

Stinger Sword (Pickaxe)

Battle Ready (Built-In Emote)

Megatron (Outfit)

Decepticon Emblem (Back Bling)

Energon Mace (Pickaxe)

Fusion Cannon (Built-In Emote)

BattleBus (Outfit)

Bot Air Balloon (Back Bling)

Pick Axle (Pickaxe)

Aside from cosmetics, players who purchase the Transformers Pack will also receive 1,000 V-Bucks. While this might sound rather odd, this is because the Set/Bundle will cost real money. According to the information that is available, the Transformers Pack will cost $24.99.

When will the Transformers Pack be available for purchase?

Based on the information available, physical copies will roll out at retail starting October 13, 2023. Digital copies will only be available starting October 21, 2023. Irrespective of being a physical or digital copy, the cost and the contents of the Transformers Pack will remain the same.

The only difference is that physical copies will be limited to certain retailers, while digital copies will be available on console storefronts and the Epic Games Store. It can also be bought from the Fortnite Item Shop as well. Keep in mind that while the price has been revealed, it is subject to change based on regional pricing.

Once the Transformers Pack goes live in the Fortnite Item Shop, it should be available for purchase until the end of Chapter 4 in all probability. For those who miss out on purchasing it the first time around, it will definitely make its way back to the Item Shop sometime later on.

