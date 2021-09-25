Naruto skin in Fortnite: Itachi, Sasuke and three other characters who may arrive with him

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass was expected to arrive with a Naruto skin as several prominent leakers in the community had talked about it. However, to everyone's surprise, the Battle Pass did not feature the anime character.

HYPEX @HYPEX Naruto was planned for Season 5 but it hasn't been made/released yet 😳 (via @Guille_GAG Naruto was planned for Season 5 but it hasn't been made/released yet 😳 (via @Guille_GAG) https://t.co/FpVVXn1LIt

Donald Mustard, Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer, confirmed that the Naruto crossover would occur in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The skin will arrive in the Item Shop, and players will have to spend additional V-Bucks to unlock it.

HYPEX @HYPEX Donald Mustard confirmed to @qCandywing that Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. We were told the same thing from that insider a few months ago and he also mentioned a Mythic Explosive Kunai item! Donald Mustard confirmed to @qCandywing that Naruto will be in the next Battle Pass. We were told the same thing from that insider a few months ago and he also mentioned a Mythic Explosive Kunai item! https://t.co/4RSBQlicV8

Naruto, Itachi, Sasuke and other anime characters might arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Interestingly, some players noticed that crows were recently introduced to Fortnite. While this must be a random meta change for many loopers, fans of Naruto have perceived the arrival of crows very differently.

Both Itachi Uchiha and Shisui Uchiha from Naruto used crows. They summon a flock of crows from underneath their cloaks to stun their opponents.

Most importantly, Shishui'Crow Eyes match the banner of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's Battle Pass. There's certainly a possibility that this is a coincidence, but this can also mean that Itachi, Sasuke, and Shisui from Naruto will arrive as skins alongside the protagonist.

Twea - Fortnite Leaks & Info @TweaBR It seems Epic added "crows" to the game, just to tease the Naruto collab (killing them won't give you anything so I don't think Epic would add it for nothing)



Also Shisui's and the crow Eyes looks like the banner we got In this seasons battle pass! It seems Epic added "crows" to the game, just to tease the Naruto collab (killing them won't give you anything so I don't think Epic would add it for nothing)



Also Shisui's and the crow Eyes looks like the banner we got In this seasons battle pass! https://t.co/sRki7zyNpi

If the Naruto crossover turns out to be a massive hit, it is safe to assume that Epic Games will try to bring more anime characters such as Goku, Levi, and Eren into Fortnite. This is primarily because the anime industry is witnessing an unprecedented rise in popularity at the moment.

What to expect from the Naruto skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Naruto is rumored to have his own Mythic weapon and skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Leaks have hinted towards an explosive Kunai weapon that might be available to players during games.

Naruto's 22nd anniversary took place on September 21, 2021. Fans around the world were excited for the occasion, and it was undoubtedly the ideal time for Fortnite to announce the Naruto crossover.

HYPEX @HYPEX Naruto's 22nd Anniversary is on the 21st and that could be a perfect date for Epic to do the collab. Also this might be a big stretch but it's a big coincidence that we got this banner + crows in the same season which matches Shisui's crow eye. (pointed out by @chiku_it Naruto's 22nd Anniversary is on the 21st and that could be a perfect date for Epic to do the collab. Also this might be a big stretch but it's a big coincidence that we got this banner + crows in the same season which matches Shisui's crow eye. (pointed out by @chiku_it) https://t.co/u9U1kyz2yl

However, Epic Games did not announce the Naruto crossover on September 21. Fans are now hoping the announcement will be on October 10, because it is Naruto's birthday.

All in all, it seems like Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will bring a wide range of authentic as well as crossover skins for players. The 'Cube Awakening' events have also started, and players might witness some map changes sooner than ever.

