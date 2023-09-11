Nico Robin from One Piece may soon become a Fortnite skin

Fortnite has been collaborating with anime for some time now. Following the success off the first collaboration featuring Naruto, Epic Games has not slowed down. Since the end of Chapter 2, they have ramped up collaborations with anime and over time, more anime-themed Outfits have been added to the game. However, one anime in particular still eludes the Metaverse, but that may change.

According to leakers/data-miners, Nico Robin from One Piece, was seen on a recently leaked survey. While it's not a confirmation of any kind, there is a lot of hype behind this and with good reason. Given a few factors, One Piece may finally be coming to Fortnite sooner than expected.

Fortnite x One Piece collaboration may feature Nico Robin

While it's not a guarantee or even a certainty that Nico Robin from One Piece will be added to the metaverse, the odds are rather high. This comes from the fact that leaked surveys from the past revealed collaborations with Ahsoka, Attack on Titan and Transformers - all of which have come to pass in Chapter 4 Season 4.

Given that One Piece is extremely popular and now has a live-action series to its name, its popularity will only soar higher from here on out. As such, having a collaboration with the franchise makes a lot of sense. While characters such as Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, and Tony Tony Chopper should preferably be first draft picks, Nico Robin is not a bad place to start.

That said, if Epic Games does do a collaboration with One Piece, it will be done in installments. This has been seen time and again for all anime-themed collaborations in-game. In this manner the developers can accommodate numerous characters over the course of a few seasons.

A good example of this is the upcoming collaboration with My Hero Academia. It will feature three new characters that were not added the first time around during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. While Epic Games has not yet made things official, leakers/data-miners have all but confirmed the same.

Coming back to the Fortnite x One Piece collaboration, there is a lot at stake for Epic Games. If they manage to get everything on point, fans will not stop talking about the collaboration for months on end. In short, this collaboration has the capability to break the internet in the truest of sense.

