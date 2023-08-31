Fortnite x My Hero Academia leak confirms Shoto Todoroki skin in Chapter 4 Season 4

A few days ago, rumors regarding a brand new Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration began circulating on social media. This information was provided by the leaker/data-miner known as LeafsMatrix. While there should be no reason to take this leak into consideration, the individual in question also said that Khaby Lame and Ashoka Tano would be present in the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass.

As such, the information at hand is rather solid. That being said, Shoto Todoroki was the only confirmed Outfit to be coming in the second Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration. However, a short while ago, an update was provided which states that two two other characters will also be added in as Outfits - Mina Ashido and Eijiro Kirishima; here's more information about the same.

A second Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration is coming soon and will feature three new Outfits

As mentioned, the second Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration will feature Shoto Todoroki, Mina Ashido and Eijiro Kirishima. Given Shoto's fame in the series, players were expecting him to arrive very early, but were left high and dry. It will be fascinating to see this character brought to life in-game.

Given his unique quirk, the Outfit featured in-game is bound to have at least two different styles or perhaps even three. One may feature just fire, the other only ice, while the third will have a combination of both. As for Mina Ashido and Eijiro Kirishima, although they have unique quirks as well, it's not very visual for the most part. Nevertheless, they should each have an extra style each.

Considering that Shoto Todoroki is the main attraction for the second Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration, he will have his own Set/Bundle in the Item Shop. On the other hand, Mina Ashido and Eijiro Kirishima will likely be bundled together. As for the additional accessories like Pickaxes, Gliders, and Back Blings, those will likely be grouped together in their own separate Set/Bundle.

When will the second Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration occur?

According to the LeafsMatrix, the collaboration will occur very soon. Since there has not been any other major anime-themed collaboration hinted at for Chapter 4 Season 4, this is the only one listed thus far. As such, players can expect to see the Outfits in the Item Shop maybe sometime in September.

While October is also a good time, it will clash with Fortnitemares 2023. That being said, the collaboration will in all probability start before the spooky month's celebrations kick off in-game. More information about the same should become available after the update v26.10 goes live.

