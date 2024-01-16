Planes could be returning to Fortnite in Chapter 5. According to many theorists and lore-keepers, Epic Games is seemingly hinting at planes making a comeback. There are numerous crashed planes all over the island. There is a dedicated airstrip as well. Planes can even be seen parked on the runway. However, these are not usable in-game, but they could be soon enough.

While there is no explanation as to why these planes are here, to begin with, it may have to do with The Society (faction). Since they operate in secrecy and likely control the island, they may use the planes to smuggle things. This would explain how they got wealthy and could hire NPCs to guard them.

As for the planes that have crashed in and around the island, it's very likely that The Underground (faction) has something to do with it. They are likely shooting them down to stop The Society from improving their fortunes. As to how they are doing it remains a mystery, but this is a likely probability. That said, all these point towards the possibility of planes making a comeback.

Note: The article is based on leaks that aren't verified at the moment.

Planes would make a fine addition to Fortnite in Chapter 5

Given the prevalent theme of the current season, it's easy to see that Epic Games tried to create a Mediterranean vibe. As such, they tried to introduce The Society as a criminal enterprise. This also considers that they kidnapped Peely at the start of the season. While it's unclear why they did so, it would likely have to do with Vengeance Jones and his entourage trying to shut down their operations.

Coming back to planes, having them would allow players to cover large tracts of terrain with ease. Many within the community have complained that rotating this season has been a bit difficult. As such, introducing planes would reduce the time it would take to rotate. However, given the theme, having attack planes like the X-4 Stormwing would not fit.

If planes are added, Epic Games should limit them to mobility only. Furthermore, to avoid crashing and burning with the plane if it's shot down, players could be allowed to re-deploy their Gliders once jumping out of the plane. This would save them the trouble of landing a burning plane or risking it exploding mid-air.

When could planes be added to Fortnite Chapter 5?

Unfortunately, while planes and an airstrip are on the island, Fortnite leakers/data miners have yet to come across planes as a vehicle type in the files. In most instances, they can find details regarding new vehicles a few months before they are added to the game.

Since there is nothing to show for it, having planes in Fortnite Chapter 5 is currently a pipeline dream. Nevertheless, the community is excited about this possibility becoming a reality in the near future. Hopefully, Epic Games will come true and make this dream a blossoming reality soon.

