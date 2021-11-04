Top 5 leaks that prove Fortnite Chapter 3 is closer than you think

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 still has a few weeks left before it can conclude for good. Multiple sources have posted leaks and speculation that suggest Chapter 2 is coming to an end, though typically entire chapters have come to an end after ten seasons.

The community is currently divided between an upcoming Season 9 and a brand new Chapter 3. There is evidence on both ends to suggest that either theory is correct. However, some of the rumors and leaks regarding Chapter 3 will indeed convince players that Chapter 2 will not see another season after the current one.

This article will lay down the strongest evidence that suggests Chapter 3 is evident after the end of the current season.

Top Chapter 3 leaks that Fortnite players can't refuse

All the leaks and speculation are collected from online social media discussions in the community. Some leakers are anonymous and others are verified sources in the community.

5) In-game cosmetic descriptions suggest "an end"

Multiple in-game cosmetics like the Cube Queen set and Page Turner emote suggest something is coming to an end. The emote has the description "Just a second, I'm almost at the end of the chapter." This seems like a dead give away about the end of Chapter 2.

Fortnite News 🟪 @FortniteBR



"Just a second, I'm almost at the end of the chapter." The leaked Page-Turner Emote has an interesting description:"Just a second, I'm almost at the end of the chapter." #Fortnite The leaked Page-Turner Emote has an interesting description:"Just a second, I'm almost at the end of the chapter." #Fortnite https://t.co/6hioDqjrhk

4) Dark Jonesy's wisdom mentions "total annihilation"

Dark Jonesy is an NPC on the island and a snapshot of Jonesy in Fortnite Chapter 2. He mentions to players after they complete his punchcard quests that the end will either see "sacrifice and loss" or "total annihilation." NPC's are the fundamental elements that assist in the progress of the lore. Such comments in Fortnite are never simply ornamental or coincidental.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Dark Jonesy "Oracle" Quest 5 Strings:



Prophecy (Button for interacting with Dark Jonesy)



Dialogue:

My vision is now clear, but I bring dark tidings.

On one path, I see sacrifice and loss.

On the other, total annihilation.

Two paths lie ahead of you. Dark Jonesy "Oracle" Quest 5 Strings:Prophecy (Button for interacting with Dark Jonesy)Dialogue:My vision is now clear, but I bring dark tidings.On one path, I see sacrifice and loss.On the other, total annihilation.Two paths lie ahead of you.

3) Donald Mustard and Zero Point

The CCO of Epic Games has teased pictures of black holes multiple times and his Twitter banner is of Zero Point sucking two rocks into it. This is the symbolic nature of a black hole and the Zero Point may turn into one at the end of the current season, destroying reality as it currently exists.

2) Length of Chapter 2 exceeds Chapter 1 by 35 days

The runtime of the current Chapter is already more than Chapter 1 and if it concludes with Season 8 then Chapter 2 will have run 35 days more than its predecessor. It seems unlikely that Epic Games will want to drag this Chapter on for another three or four months.

Fortnite News 🟪 @FortniteBR



Chapter 1 - 747 Days (0 - X)

Chapter 2 - 747 Days (1 - 8)



Season 8 is set to end in 35 days. Chapter 2 has now lasted for the same amount of days as Chapter 1.Chapter 1 - 747 Days (0 - X)Chapter 2 - 747 Days (1 - 8)Season 8 is set to end in 35 days. #Fortnite Chapter 2 has now lasted for the same amount of days as Chapter 1.Chapter 1 - 747 Days (0 - X)Chapter 2 - 747 Days (1 - 8)Season 8 is set to end in 35 days. #Fortnite https://t.co/qkUS4VO7nN

1) The Cube Queen's anthem reveals the destiny of the island

The Cube Queen has an anthem the lyrics of which suggest there is nothing left to save on the island and that she is eventually going to destroy it all. With the pickaxe called Reality Render, the Cube Queen seems unmatched for the IO and the Seven.

CubeTracker @CubeTracker

#FortniteSeason8

#CubeQueenWatch Part 1 of the Cube Queen's Anthem Music Pack Part 1 of the Cube Queen's Anthem Music Pack#FortniteSeason8 #CubeQueenWatch https://t.co/riV2LrTk9S

There are more pieces of evidence that suggest Chapter 2 is coming to an end, but they are all speculation until anything official is released. Fortnite players will have to wait out this season to learn if indeed Season 8 will be the last of the Chapter 2 map.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article solely reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi