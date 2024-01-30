"Same hat for three months": Fortnite community tired of repetitive Crew cosmetics

Fortnite has a dedicated player base known for its love and enthusiasm for the game's ever-evolving library of cosmetics. However, a recent trend in the Fortnite Crew skins has left the game's community feeling fatigued with repeated design choices. A new Reddit post by u/SuperfogmannXD brought to light a common thread of the bucket hat designs in the last three months of Fortnite Crew offerings, leading them to state:

Fortnite Crew was first introduced to the game in December 2020 with the start of Chapter 2 Season 5. The Crew membership has been an avenue for Epic Games to bring exclusive skins into the game while also providing players with other benefits like the Battle Pass and V-Bucks. However, the community feels like recent designs have been stagnant.

"This bucket hat trend needs to go" - The Fortnite community wants more variety of design themes for Crew cosmetics

The past trio of Crew skins, namely Skull Scout for December 2023, Silas Husk for January 2024, and Lana Llane for February 2024, all seem to share a strikingly similar design element of the bucket hat. While the color schemes and distinctive features vary across the skins, the community has not let the repetitive nature of the bucket hut go unnoticed.

The Reddit post by u/SuperfogmannXD became a point of discussion within the community as the post reveals a general weariness towards the repetitive trend of the bucket hat. Players are expressing their desire for more innovative and creative designs in Fortnite Crew pack skins, signaling how the recent design scheme of similar outfits has worn out its welcome and started to feel stale.

Many players expressed that while the upcoming Crew skin, Lana Llane, has its merits, the skin's similarity to Silas Husk and Skull Scout takes away from the design, especially with the trope of the bucket hat. Players also proposed potential solutions to this ongoing theme of the bucket hat as they suggested the introduction of an option that allows them to take the hat off to add some variety to the skin.

Meanwhile, others reminisced about previous Fortnite skins like Princess Lexa and Astrea and claimed that the Crew skins have been on a downhill slope since these skins came out. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As the Crew skins continue to evolve, it remains to be seen if Epic Games will take cues from the community's feedback on the recent skins and potentially reintroduce more innovative skins into the Crew's expanding library.

