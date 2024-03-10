"She looks more like a tennis player than a Greek God now": Fortnite community upset with Aphrodite Skin design

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has just begun, and this time, Epic Games has set foot in Greece for the Battle Pass. There are a lot of amazing skins in the current iteration of the Pass, but one in particular has raised a few eyebrows within the Fortnite community. The entire lineup of skins comprises seven Greek Gods along with an additional mid-season reward – Korra from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Out of the seven Greek Gods, Aphrodite has caught the attention of a large portion of the community as the in-game design is drastically different from the concept art for the skin. This was posted to Reddit by a Fortnite player, u/odiish, who had a commenter, u/LucifersFairy, saying:

"She looks more like a tennis player than a Greek god now."

The final design usually differs slightly from the concept art, but that is not the case here. We can see a major disparity in the in-game Battle Pass skin, where the character looks nothing like it should have been.

Fortnite community reacts to deplorable Aphrodite Skin design in the new Battle Pass

In the Reddit post by u/odiish, we can see a side-by-side comparison of the Aphrodite skin – the in-game cosmetic is on the left, and the concept art on the right. The original poster was upset with how the in-game version of the Aphrodite Skin turned out, and the same emotion was reflected in a lot of the comments.

There was a Fortnite player on Reddit, u/LucifersFairy, who commented that the Aphrodite Skin looks more like that of a tennis player than a Greek goddess. This is true as the in-game cosmetic has Aphrodite wearing a white crop top with a white skirt and white sneakers. While the fit looks nice, it does not resemble a goddess.

Another Reddit user, u/HotBroccoliSauce, said they like the concept art better, as one can see the laurel wreath and a longer robe on the female character. This fits the Greek style more than the in-game variant.

Another Reddit user, u/ConcernedYellingMan, said that they hated the design due to how strong the concept was. They said that every Greek element was altered to fit a modern style. The bracelet was turned into a watch, and as mentioned, the character was made to wear sneakers. Greek deities were known to mostly wear sandals.

There was another user who said:

“Epic simply cannot add a woman into the game that doesn’t have a midriff.”

This particular comment received a lot of traction, with others echoing similar sentiments regarding the lazy in-game design rendition. It is safe to say that players are not taking a liking to this skin.

