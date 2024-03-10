"Sometimes I just want to play solo in peace": Fortnite community wants an "appear offline" feature

While Fortnite is a battle royale game that is best enjoyed with a group of friends, there are days when you might want to enjoy the title in isolation. However, Epic Games has not provided a feature preventing friends from sending a barrage of party invites.

With Fortnite being one of the most popular battle royale titles in the gaming industry, one would expect this small but significant feature to be part of the game, but sadly, it isn’t.

This is what a Reddit user, u/StrangeSPHERE, brought to the notice of the Fortnite community when they said:

“Can we have an “appear offline” feature? Sometimes I just want to play solo in peace without having people bothering me..”

Their main concern is that the game does not have an “Appear Offline” feature. Sometimes players may prefer solitude over being in a group chat with multiple people talking into their microphones. Solitude can be your best friend on such days.

Fortnite player expresses a need for an “Appear Offline” feature in the popular battle royale game

In the Reddit post made by u/StrangeSPHERE, you can see a cropped screenshot that reveals three activity modes – Online, Away, and Offline. The last option would benefit players who prefer to enjoy the game by themselves.

The original post said:

“How hard is it to implement this feature?? Seriously. It’s so frustrating to have people randomly jump into my party. Locking my party won’t change anything, my friends still end up hitting me up to play..”

Redditor u/StrangeSPHERE's frustration is understandable. It does not take a lot of effort to implement a feature that makes you appear offline in Fortnite.

A Fortnite player in the comments, u/LofiListener70, said that they don’t understand why the “Appear Offline” feature is not a part of the game already. Fortnite has been available to us for a long time and something as basic as this must have come as an in-game feature by now.

As mentioned earlier, u/LofiListener also stated that friends are nice to have in the game, but there are times when you want to play alone, and to have people spamming game invites at the time does get on your nerves.

Reddit user u/Droopingslurp said their younger cousin bombards them with invites and does not leave them in peace. Having the option to appear offline would be handy for such instances.

