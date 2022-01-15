Should Fortnite players expect a SpongeBob skin anytime soon

Fortnite has never shied away from a potential collaboration with IPs, paving the way for well-known characters to the island. Chapter 3 Season 1 has so far been quite incredible, and just like any other season, Epic will have new collaboration skins lined up for players. This brings us to the much-rumored and talked about collaboration SpongeBob x Fortnite.

Ever since the news about the Paramount x Epic Games crossover deal broke out, many players in the community are wondering whether a SpongeBob skin in Chapter 3 Season 1 can be expected or not.

When is the SpongeBob skin coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Neither Epic Games nor Paramount has come up with any official release dates for the arrival of SpongeBob skin in Chapter 3 Season 1. However, Nickelodeon has been teasing about an imminent collaboration. It all started when the character's arrival was hinted at in a trailer for Nickelodeon's game called Portal Chase.

Nickelodeon @Nickelodeon Missing your favorite ‘toons you grew up with? Join ‘em on a video game mission in Portal Chase! NEW only on the Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe YouTube channel! at.nick.com/3mNPYnn Missing your favorite ‘toons you grew up with? Join ‘em on a video game mission in Portal Chase! NEW only on the Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe YouTube channel! at.nick.com/3mNPYnn https://t.co/Gu12uGamsg

The trailer opens with a wide-angle shot of a floating vehicle with players on it cruising above a city. This imagery is a nod to the Fortnite scene, where the Battle Bus hovers over the island. Even the floating vehicle in the trailer looks very similar to the Battle Bus. Fans and players immediately understood the reference, further fueling hopes for a SpongeBob x Fortnite collab.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite x Paramount Rumor



According to



The main one that has been stated to come to Fortnite in the future is The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Fortnite x Paramount RumorAccording to @Shpeshal_Nick 's source, Paramount has signed a deal with Epic Games to bring properties to Fortnite.The main one that has been stated to come to Fortnite in the future is The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. 🍕 Fortnite x Paramount Rumor 🍕According to @Shpeshal_Nick's source, Paramount has signed a deal with Epic Games to bring properties to Fortnite.The main one that has been stated to come to Fortnite in the future is The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. https://t.co/Xe4CwZdtri

The said trailer is around two months old now, and we haven't gotten the character yet. So, should players expect a SpongeBob skin in Chapter 3 Season 1? Well, the answer is no. With the Paramount x Epic Games crossover deal on the cards, the chances of SpongeBob coming are very high.

Even if Paramount and Epic have laid out plans to bring SpongeBob to the game, they might take their own sweet time to release the skin, similar to the Naruto collab. SpongeBob is well-loved and can be a massive success for the game.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



If this rumor turns out to be true, we're gonna eat good in the future.. Just saying, Paramount also owns Spongebob Squarepants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and even more..If this rumor turns out to be true, we're gonna eat good in the future.. Just saying, Paramount also owns Spongebob Squarepants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and even more..If this rumor turns out to be true, we're gonna eat good in the future.. 🔥 https://t.co/FxlXOy7Nb2

However, seeing that the current season will soon end, Epic might decide to introduce Spongebob in Chapter 3 Season 2. This makes sense as the current season has already reached its final stages and the developers want to keep the best items for the following seasons.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar