SpongeBob, Transformers, and more likely inbound in Fortnite Chapter 3, insider leak reveals

The new year brings new opportunities and Fortnite is ready to grab them. According to an insider, Paramount has signed a deal with Epic Games. The deal will allow numerous crossovers and collaborations with po[pular franchises.

As of the moment, the main franchise getting a lot of attention is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Given their popularity within the community and pop culture itself, they may soon be rifted into the Metaverse.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite x Paramount Rumor



According to



The main one that has been stated to come to Fortnite in the future is The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Fortnite x Paramount RumorAccording to @Shpeshal_Nick 's source, Paramount has signed a deal with Epic Games to bring properties to Fortnite.The main one that has been stated to come to Fortnite in the future is The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. 🍕 Fortnite x Paramount Rumor 🍕According to @Shpeshal_Nick's source, Paramount has signed a deal with Epic Games to bring properties to Fortnite.The main one that has been stated to come to Fortnite in the future is The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. https://t.co/Xe4CwZdtri

"Are you ready, Flipsiders? Oh, who lives on an Island..."

Shiina @ShiinaBR



If this rumor turns out to be true, we're gonna eat good in the future.. Just saying, Paramount also owns Spongebob Squarepants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and even more..If this rumor turns out to be true, we're gonna eat good in the future.. Just saying, Paramount also owns Spongebob Squarepants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and even more..If this rumor turns out to be true, we're gonna eat good in the future.. 🔥 https://t.co/FxlXOy7Nb2

According to insiders alongside the Ninja Turtle, other familiar faces may also become. These include Spongebob Squarepants, characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and perhaps even Transformers.

Sadly, this information cannot be confirmed and should be limited to a rumor for the time being. While a deal has indeed been signed between Epic Games and Paramount, it's yet to be seen which characters will crossover to the game.

When will the collaboration come to Fortnite Chapter 3?

IOnlyDropRockyReels @IOnlyDropRisky @iFireMonkey



TRANSFORMERS IS 100% ON THE WAY



AND MAYBE POWER RANGERS TOO @Shpeshal_Nick IF THIS IS TRUETRANSFORMERS IS 100% ON THE WAYAND MAYBE POWER RANGERS TOO @iFireMonkey @Shpeshal_Nick IF THIS IS TRUETRANSFORMERS IS 100% ON THE WAYAND MAYBE POWER RANGERS TOO

Based on the timeline of previous collaborations, the crossover could take months to come to fruition. For instance, Naruto was leaked in May of 2021 during the Epic vs Apple Lawsuit. The skins only came to the game in November.

This being the case, the characters from the Paramount deal will not be added to the game for a while. If one is to guess the expected timeline, it could be sometime during Chapter 3 Season 3, or 4. However, this deadline may change upon Epic Games' discretion.

Why the Paramount x Epic Games collaboration is a huge deal

While the memorable cast of characters and the interconnected storyline are talking points about the game, collaborations play a huge role. They enable the developers to bring in characters from real life and other franchises.

They get added to the item shop as cosmetics and some even become NPCs. Given their popularity, players buy cosmetics, which produces revenue for the developers.

With Paramount having access to dozens of franchises, adding characters in-game becomes a breeze. Rather than doing one-time deals, this partnership would give Epic Games access to multiple franchises at once.

Also Read Article Continues below

Much like the Spider-Man crossover, Flipsiders can even expect some characters to become exclusive to the battle pass as well. Hopefully, more information about the deal will be revealed soon.

Edited by Srijan Sen