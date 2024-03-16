“That’s half the price of a new game”: Fortnite community frustrated with overpriced vehicle cosmetics

Fortnite has seen its fair share of controversial additions, ranging from overpowered Mythic weapons to questionable cosmetic offerings and Item Shop skins. The price point of the Lamborghini Huracan STO bundle in the Item Shop has recently invited criticism from the community. Priced at 3500 V-Bucks, it includes 2 STO Decals, 2 rim designs, and the Lamborghini Huracan STO Car Body.

Many players are not happy with the price tag of the Lamborghini Huracan STO bundle, with Reddit user u/abovethewavess highlighting the issue in a recent post. They opined that in-game cosmetics should not cost upwards of $30, and the Fortnite subreddit took the opportunity to discuss the issue further.

Reddit user u/MadThad762 made the following remark about the egregious price point:

“That’s half the price of a new game. Totally overpriced.”

"You shouldn’t support this" - Fortnite players are taking a stand against "overpriced" vehicle body cosmetics

The Lamborghini Huracan STO bundle was first introduced to the game on December 24, 2023. While the items included in the cosmetic bundle are certainly enticing, many players feel that the price tag is not justified.

Reddit user u/3yx3 reasoned that, while they don’t agree with the price tag of the bundle, it could be chalked up to Epic Games's collaboration with Lamborghini, one of the biggest car brands in the world.

In response to u/3yx3, u/abovethewavess highlighted that the developer's previous collaboration with a big name car brand, the McLaren 765LT Bundle, was priced at just around 2700 V-Bucks.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Few-Illustrator-5333 brought up the extravagant pricing of vehicle cosmetics in Chapter 5 Season 1 and pointed out that Epic Games used to charge 4800 V-Bucks for a single vehicle body.

Reddit users u/Exigeyser and u/ArmandoGalvez took the opportunity to highlight issues with the pricing of cosmetics related to LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival. They opined that the price point of $5 per song was simply not feasible.

Amidst the criticisms, Reddit user u/Objective-Aioli-1185 suggested that players should take a stand and refuse to purchase such overpriced cosmetics.

As Epic Games continues to release new vehicle bodies and other cosmetics related to the different game modes in the Fortnite metaverse, players will hope for a similar pricing system as the Battle Royale skins across the board.

