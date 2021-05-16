The art of faking Pre-fire in Fortnite: Baiting enemies with an impeccable strategy

Pre-firing is one of the most common strategies in Fortnite. Pre-firing refers to the act of anticipating another player's movement and shooting before the enemy can get a shot. Fortnite may seem like a simple game, but those who play it religiously know how complex this game can get.

Pre-firing in Fortnite is usually seen during intense box fights. Although this technique was restricted to the Arena only for a while, players in public lobbies are beginning to use this technique to dominate the box fights in public matches.

How to pre-fire in Fortnite?

Pre-firing in Fortnite is all about the timing of the shot. Image via GamersRdy

While the definition of pre-firing may sound complex, it isn't. Unlike piece control, pre-firing is all about predicting the enemy. There are two basic ways in which players can pre-fire in Fortnite. The first one is by listening to audio clues.

When an enemy is cornered in a box, and they're usually holding down their build while players are spraying a wall on their box. In these situations, it's natural for the enemy to quickly edit the wall and draw their shotgun to sneak a shot at the players.

When the enemy draws out their weapon, there's a specific sound. Players need to wait for a split second and then take the shot as soon as the enemy opens up the build.

Other than that, players can use visual clues to anticipate shots as well. The moment the enemy opens up their build, players need to land a shot at that very moment.

Mastering pre-firing in Fortnite requires a lot of practice. It's more of an acquired skill set that can come in handy during intense fights in Fortnite.

How to bait using pre-fire in Fortnite?

Baiting in Fortnite is all about predicting the enemy's move. Image via YouTube (ChofuFN)

While pre-firing is part of the puzzle, knowing how to bait the opponent in Fortnite complements the technique. While players can't hang a carrot at the end of a stick to bait enemies, they can use themselves while anticipating the opponent's moves.

While in a box fight, players can pretend to do something else and wait for their enemy to open up their box or approach them. Distraction as bait works like a charm in Fortnite.

Other than that, players can spray a wall and stop for a while, giving their enemy time to try and repair. But the moment their enemy tries to do something like that, players can resume the spray, take down the wall, place their wall, and then get the kill in Fortnite.

Baiting and pre-firing in Fortnite go hand in hand because they both rely on the same action - anticipation. However, these two techniques are slightly advanced, and mastering them may take some time.