The best Fortnite Zombie Map codes for Creative mode

The classic Fortnite Battle Royale mode is definitely fun. However, ever since the addition of the Creative Mode in the popular game, players have redefined the way Fortnite is played. Custom maps and modes have increased the fun of playing the game tenfold.

One of the most popular series of maps for Creative in Fortnite is the Zombies mode. Inspired by the popular Call of Duty game mode, the single-player or multiplayer Fortnite mode in Creative also offers players a similar experience.

There are several Fortnite zombie map codes available in Creative mode. However, not all of them are as good as the rest. From map design to gameplay, various criteria make some zombie maps far better than others.

Disclaimer: This listicle is in no particular order.

Top 5 Fortnite zombie map codes in Creative mode

5) 0389-9739-0449

This Fortnite zombie map code belongs to a 'Wild West' zombie gameplay. The map design is evident from the name, and if players have the Cowboy Wrangler or the Cowgirl Hustler skin, they would definitely fit the theme.

Fortnite Wild West Zombies (Image via Fortnite)

This Creative mode map allows players to unlock sections by clearing off zombie waves and finally reaching the boss. On the way, players can level up, gain abilities, and also buy weapons and healing items.

4) 8100-4167-5016

Recreating the classic board game, this 'Zombie Monopoly' map is one of the most interesting Fortnite zombie map codes in Creative. All the players start at one point on the map, similar to the board game, and slowly progress further by killing zombies.

Fortnite Zombies Monopoly (Image via Fortnite)

Through their journey, players can use hiding spots, tunnels and even try to find three hidden coins to unlock the armory and upgrade to better weapons.

3) 9300-2622-9913

If you would like to experience a zombie battle during Christmas, this Fortnite zombie map code is for you. The 'Winter Edition Zombie Maze' has only one objective—kill zombies and escape the maze. However, players get to enjoy the snow-covered map and the Christmas decorations while they take out zombies one by one.

Fortnite Christmas Zombies map (Image via Fortnite)

2) 8876-0278-7743

The 'Open-World Zombie' map in Fortnite is based in a city and offers players an RPG theme to increase the fun. One day, zombies suddenly took over the whole city, and now it is your duty to eliminate them and save the city.

1) 4780-2589-3510

One of the best Fortnite zombie map codes has to be the 'Sunrise City Horde Survival' map. This single-player Creative Mode map is designed for those who love to grind and set records.

The compact map will have incoming waves of zombies, and the only goal players have, is to keep on killing them and try to beat the record of other players.

