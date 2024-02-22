"The bike has better mantling ability than me": Fortnite player creates a once-in-a-lifetime moment, community left in awe

Fortnite is no stranger to moments that invite admiration from the community, especially since the game has evolved so much over the years. In a recent Reddit clip by u/Delusional-Lovestein, the original poster showcased what could be considered a once-in-a-lifetime moment in Chapter 5 Season 1, involving the Trail Thrasher dirt bike.

The Trail Thrasher, first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, gives players a faster and more lightweight mode of transportation that is also suitable for rough terrain. However, u/Delusional-Lovestein's game was flipped on its head as they discovered the dirt bike's hidden mantling capabilities. This led one Redditor to react in the following way:

"The bike has better mantling ability than me"

"Tom Cruise is now a Ninja Turtle?" - Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's accidental stunt with the Trail Thrasher

In the Reddit clip, u/Delusional-Lovestein can be seen in a squad Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, donning Fortnite Raphael skin alongside their teammates, who are each dressed as one of the Ninja Turtles. As the player navigated a top 10 situation with their squad, they came across a Trail Thrasher dirt bike, setting the stage for an unforgettable moment.

As the Redditor got onto the Trail Thrasher, they accelerated through the Fencing Fields POI, heading into the pool on the POI's outskirts. However, surprisingly, they charged up their jump just as the Trail Thrasher landed inside the pool water.

As the player let go of the jump charge, the dirt bike hopped out of the water and seemingly mantled through a window, landing its rider into a river stream down below.

The Reddit community was blown away by this unintended yet exciting spectacle, with players expressing their appreciation for the Trail Thrasher's surprising mantling abilities. Many players stated that the original poster was able to carry out a smoother mantling experience on the bike than they could on foot, highlighting the game's current issues with the mantling mechanics.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Many players could not help but toss in a couple of jokes related to the Trail Thrasher's mantling abilities.

While some commented on u/Delusional-Lovestein's Fortnite Ninja Turtle skin playing a part in the phenomena, others jokingly compared the clip to something popular actor Tom Cruise would do.

As the Fortnite community continues to put on more spectacular moments, whether intentional or accidental, u/Delusional-Lovestein's Reddit clip perfectly captures the game's ability to generate funny moments in the most unexpected situations.

