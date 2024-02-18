How to get Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Skins in Fortnite

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins are perhaps the most sought-after cosmetics in Fortnite at the moment. With the collaboration still going strong, players are eager to cosplay as their favorite hero in a half-shell. Although these skins offer no competitive advantage, it feels amazing to cosplay as them during a match.

As such, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have become synonymous with Fortnite and Epic Games. While the collaboration will end alongside Chapter 5 Season 1, players can still enjoy things while it lasts. That being said, here is how to get all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins in Fortnite

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (February 18, 2024), all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins are available for purchase in the Item Shop. You can purchase all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle skins via the bundle or purchase each Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle individual alongside their accompanying cosmetics.

Here are all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cosmetics listed in the Item Shop:

Leonardo (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Leo's Saya (Back Bling)

Leo's Katana (Pickaxe)

Michelangelo (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Mikey's Board & Chucks (Back Bling)

Mikey's Nunchucks (Pickaxe)

Donatello (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Donnie's Bo Sheath (Back Bling)

Donnie's Bo Staff (Pickaxe)

Raphael (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Raph's Sai Holster (Back Bling)

Raph's Sai (Pickaxe)

All the abovementioned cosmetics listed can be bought together in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. Given the sheer number of cosmetics that have been grouped together in this bundle, it is most definitely worth the cost.

Alternatively, those who do not want to spend that many V-Bucks or only desire a specific skin can buy them individually as well. Each member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles squad has its own mini-bundle containing a skin, Back Bling, and Pickaxe. Each will cost 1,600 V-Bucks

How long will Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles should stay in the Item Shop until the end of Chapter 5 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

Given that the current season is playing host to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration, they will be in the Item Shop for a while. In all probability, players will be able to purchase them until the very end of Chapter 5 Season 1.

Even if they get vaulted beforehand, there is no need to panic, as they will be added back to the Item Shop a few months from now. As they are not exclusive, they will keep appearing in-game every now and then.

