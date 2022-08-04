The Boop Fortnite emote has an 'aww' factor to it

Fortnite has just introduced a new synced emote in the form of the "Boop!" emote. It was added as part of the v21.30 update and joins a long list of popular synced emotes.

Synced emotes become quite popular over the years as Fortnite players love doing emotes together with their friends or the random players in the lobby. Fort Knighted was a recent popular addition, and the Bear Hug emote has been a fan favorite for a while now.

Boop! joins the list, but not many players know what it does. In the Item Shop, emotes will be played when gamers select them, but it's hard to know how the second person will act in the emote.

In the case of Boop!, the main Fortnite gamer waves to another player to come over, but that's it. Here's what the other person does and why this is considered one of the most adorable emotes.

Boop! emote in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: A complete guide

In-game, the emote will do the same unless someone else does the emote. The player who uses it will endlessly beckon to another player until they choose the emote.

Once that happens, the user will stop beckoning and softly and adorably boop the other player on the nose. The booped player blushes a little and smiles before the emote ends. A boop sound effect plays when the emote is in action, too.

Players can even sync their emote from relatively far away. If that happens, the second gamer will slide over in record time to get their noses booped.

The latest synced emote (Image via Pizo on YouTube)

It's one of the most adorable emotes in recent memory because it's so kind and wholesome. The reaction to the booping and the bopping itself is so tender. Both players involved are probably thinking, "Aww."

For this reason, and because synced emotes are so popular, this emote will be very popular for a while. When it is in the Item Shop, it will cost 200 V-Bucks since it is an Uncommon cosmetic.

It's a meager price to pay for such a lovable and wholesome Fortnite emote, so it is well worth the price tag.

The only problem is getting someone to sync to the emote, so unless gamers have a partner they can play with or routinely team up with, it might be fruitless and disappointing.

The new Fortnite emote is a synced emote, a category that also includes:

High Five

Bear Hug

Chess Master

Fort Knighted

Chugga-Chugga

Double Up

Get Schwifty

Party Favor

Shanty for a Squad

The emote is available in the Item Shop but won't last forever. New emotes usually stay in for a few rotations, maybe even a week, but they are removed, and there's no telling when they'll be back.

Some emotes don't return for hundreds of days after they are removed, so it's a good idea to go ahead and purchase them now if one is interested.

