Fortnite: How to get the Fort Knighted emote

The Fort Knighted emote was added as part of the latest Fortnite update. It's a highly anticipated addition as it is a two-person emote. With that being said, it has already become quite popular as players are rushing to use it with their friends.

The Fortnite v21.20 update introduced a lot of new features to the game, including emotes, skins and more. It also unlocked the challenge set for Indiana Jones, the highly anticipated "secret skin."

The Fort Knighted emote is one of the most creative and popular additions in a while. Everyone wants to get their hands on it, and here's how they can do that.

Fort Knighted: How to obtain the latest Fortnite emote

The Fort Knighted emote is available in the Item Shop. This is a bit of a bummer, since free emotes are quite cherished and Epic Games often releases emotes and other cosmetics for challenge completion or totally free.

However, the emote's presence in the Item Shop isn't the end of the world. It is an Uncommon emote, which means it's the lowest rarity. Owing to that, it carries one of the lowest price tags of any cosmetic.

The Fort Knighted emote costs just 300 V-Bucks, so everyone can probably get their hands on it without breaking the virtual bank. With that being said, the emote can be removed from the shop any time it resets, so players should act fast to obtain it.

This one's a synced emote, a category which also includes:

High Five

Bear Hug

Chess Master

Chugga-Chugga

Double Up

Get Schwifty

Party Favor

Shanty for a Squad

v21.20 update introduced Fort Knighted and more

While the Fortnite v21.20 update has players mainly focused on the awesome new emote, there are plenty of other items added as well.

For starters, it unlocked Indiana Jones and all of his challenges. Many players have already gone through them to earn each and every Indy cosmetic available this season. These will be available through to the end of the season.

In relation to that, a new POI has arrived: Shuffled Shrines. This POI is the subject of a couple of challenges and has plenty of loot, making it a popular drop spot. It's a result of the Reality Tree's continuing bloom.

Shuffled Shrines has a secret door (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite update also introduced the Charge SMG, a brand new gun. The Charge SMG can be charged up to fire an intense burst of bullets at an opponent. There's a challenge for that weapon now, too.

Unfortunately, a new weapon also means the departure of an old one and this time, it's one of the best. To make room for the Charge SMG, the Combat SMG was vaulted.

The Port-A-Fort was also added in this Fortnite update. The throwable item hasn't been seen in a while and is now back in the loot pool.

Furthermore, the Ripsaw Launcher week ended, which means the update has reduced its spawn frequency. Although it is still available almost everywhere, it will be dropping less.

