"Charge SMG is the worst gun": Fortnite star SypherPK explains why new SMG is a flop

The Charge SMG is the most recent addition to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 loot pool. It functions similarly to the Charge Shotgun because it has to be charged before firing.

With the Charge Shotgun, this could increase the damage for a lethal shot to the head. However, the Charge SMG doesn't work quite like that.

Instead, it charges and then fires for an amount of time rather than increasing damage. It hasn't been a well-received weapon thus far.

Fortnite pro and longtime content creator SypherPK has revealed his opinion on the gun, calling it "the worst that Fortnite has ever added."

Fortnite's SypherPK obliterates new Charge SMG, calls it "worst gun"

One of the worst aspects of the weapon, according to SypherPK, is that it cannot be fired without being first charged. The idea of an SMG and what makes it so helpful gun is that it can be fired rapidly.

It's a spraying weapon that players typically use to deal a lot of damage in a few seconds or eliminate builds easily. The Charge SMG makes that nearly impossible to do.

To make matters worse, fully charging it takes five whole seconds to get the most out of it. In five seconds, most other SMGs Fortnite has had throughout the years have already shot most of a clip.

When the gun is fully charged, it fires a lot but has an incredibly bad bloom. Users who charge it up and fire will be lucky to get half of their shots to land on whatever they aim for.

The Charge SMG must be charged before firing (Image via Epic Games)

SypherPK also pointed out that if someone is using the weapon, it's effortless to counter them:

"It's so counter-able. You can hear the person charging, and you just gotta duck, and they can't even stop the charge. Mid-charge, someone's just on you, like that's it. It's over."

There have been plenty of other terrible weapons, especially most forms of the crossbow. However, SypherPK doesn't consider that one a gun, so they don't really count.

"I don't even think the Makeshift Weapons are as bad as the Charge SMG."

He went on to say that he believes it's the worst gun Fortnite has ever had because he's killed several gamers simply because they were trying to use the Charge SMG:

"Not only is it like a weaker gun that's harder to use, but loopers are also dying trying to use it. I'll jump up on somebody, and they'll just start charging their SMG, and I'm like, 'What are you doing?' You have no reliable shots if you get jumped."

It's not just SypherPK that's against the Charge SMG, though. The Fortnite community is generally divided on issues, but they're pretty united on this one.

Happy Power @HappyPower The charge SMG is useless considering how long it takes to charge enough to kill someone that surprises you. The charge SMG is useless considering how long it takes to charge enough to kill someone that surprises you.

Since nobody likes the new gun, there's a chance Epic Games vaults it or at least changes it to make it better. At this point, everyone is hoping for that.

