"The Dabi skin looks so accurate": Fortnite community is loving the new Cel-Shaded My Hero Academia Villain skins

With Fortnite receiving a brand new wave of My Hero Academia skins, players are celebrating the arrival of the League of Villains to the Battle Royale island, bringing beloved characters such as Himiko Toga to the game's ever-expanding cosmetic library. While the introduction of these characters is a call for celebration in itself, many have noticed certain design details that elevate the skins from just another collaboration to a sign of good things to come.

This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Professional-Bet9697, where the player pointed out how the new My Hero Academia skins are some of the best Cel-Shaded skins in Fortnite while also expressing their desire to see previously released Cel-Shaded skins to be updated to match the new releases.

The Reddit post became a hub for players to express their appreciation for the My Hero Academia Villain skins, with Redditor u/Dimn_Blingo focusing on the Dabi outfit and stating:

"The Dabi skin looks so damn accurate"

Other members of the Fortnite community also chimed in to put forward their opinions on the new My Hero Academia skins, with u/Remarkable-Victory69 providing a potential explanation for why the new skins look better than previous Cel-Shaded ones. They highlighted how the new collection seemingly utilizes a different style of Cel-Shading, allowing them to stand out from other skins like Omni-Man and Eren Yeager.

Redditor u/Forthecrusade1, on the other hand, couldn't help but express their appreciation for the Himiko Toga outfit, claiming it to be a perfect skin. Meanwhile, u/SkullMan140 highlighted how Epic Games should explore the possibility of modifying previously released Cel-Shaded skins so arrivals like Orin and Lexa could receive a better look.

Expressing how the new Fortnite x My Hero Academia skins exceeded their expectations, Redditor u/ArngrimTV commented:

"I expected them to be just as bad as the rest, but damn was i wrong, now i feel bad for all the other anime collabs."

What are the new Fortnite x My Hero Academia League of Villains skins?

While Epic Games has previously collaborated with My Hero Academia, bringing iconic characters like Izuku Midoriya and All Might to the Battle Royale island, the latest collaboration features prominent antagonists from the popular manga series.

The new League of Villains wave of the collaboration brings Dabi, Himiko Toga, and Tomura Shigaraki to the game. The characters were added to the Fortnite item Shop as separate bundles as well as a collective League of Villains bundle that provides players with a more cost-efficient way to acquire all three new skins.

