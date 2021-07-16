The easiest way to catch Llamas in Fortnite Season 7

Towards the end of Fortnite Season 6, resident leakers HYPEX began informing the community about radical changes that Epic Games were making to llamas in-game. While there was some speculation of it being a rumor at first, players soon began to see live llamas in Fortnite.

Following the alien invasion in Fortnite Season 7, it would seem that the llamas in-game sprung to life, and rather than being inanimate objects, they now move about and frantically try to escape from players who get too close.

Alive Llamas Footage! (Thanks to Sam on Discord) pic.twitter.com/0ds2aKgLlO — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

While the loot drop mechanics and content are still the subject of debate, it goes without saying that the rework was indeed amazing.

Due to their ability to move fast, players are finding it tough to hunt down llamas and deal enough damage to get to the loot inside. To make matters worse, they teleport away after a certain amount of time, leaving the player without loot.

When you shoot the Fleeing Llamas they will leak with loot & they can teleport SOMETIMES close to you!#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/rr0px5BbvD — MrDramzie (@MrDramzie) June 8, 2021

With that being said, this article will provide some llama-catching tips and tricks for players to try out in-game to ensure that no llama gets away without dropping all their loot.

How to efficiently catch llamas in Fortnite

There are three main ways to catch llamas in Fortnite Season 7. Each of them has its pros and cons, and may or may not be feasible given certain circumstances. Nonetheless, this article discusses all possible ways to effectively capture llamas in-game.

1) The sneaky method

One of the simplest ways to catch a llama in Fortnite is to sneak up behind it and build a box. This method is good for players who can build fast, and are proficient with building structures in-game.

Pros: Fast, and simple. Requires only materials to do.

Cons: Llama may escape while the box is being built.

2) The hit and box method

While llamas are fast, they can't outrun vehicles in Fortnite. Rather than trying to chase a llama on foot, players can run them down, which will render them dazed for a few seconds. Players can make use of that time window to build a box around them that prevents their escape.

Pros: Gives players time to build a box.

Cons: Players need to find a car before trying this method.

3) The alien drop method

Rather than engaging llamas on foot or in a car, abducting them is the best option to stop them from escaping. Players will need to find an alien saucer, commandeer it, and then look for a llama. Once found, set the flying saucer down, build a box, get back on the saucer, and abduct the llama. Once abducted, drop the llama into the box.

Pros: Catch rate is at 100% using this method.

Cons: Players need to find an alien saucer.

