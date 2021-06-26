How to get Beach Brutus skin in Fortnite Season 7

It would seem that someone at Epic Games was too excited for the Fortnite Beach Brutus skin and mistakenly leaked out details regarding the same. While the leak in question didn't reveal much, it did give out information about the description of the cosmetic.

The details for Beach Brutus were only supposed to go live on the Fortnite home screen after the set was added to the item shop.

However, for some reason, the description of the Fortnite Beach Brutus skin was mistakenly labeled under the new "Pump Up The Jam" emote. This minor mishap has confirmed that Beach Brutus will be the next Cosmic Summer skin to come to the game.

This was spotted on the news feed for the "Pump Up The Jam" emote, just like the Beach Jules situation, they pushed the title and description live with the wrong news post.



[2/2] — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 26, 2021

Indeed, during the Fortnite 17.10 update, Beach Brutus was showcased in the Cosmic Summer trailer and subsequently leaked soon after. However, Epic Games didn't provide a release date for the skin.

Nonetheless, players are in luck, as according to the leakers and the mishap from Epic Games' side, it's more or less confirmed that the Fortnite Beach Brutus skin will be coming to the item shop on June 26th, 2021.

Also Read: When does the Fortnite Thanos skin come out in the item shop?

Fortnite Beach Brutus skin: Release date, bundle information, and cost

As mentioned above, the Fortnite Beach Brutus skin will be available in a few hours. On June 26th, at 8 pm ET, the item shop is set to rotate and new cosmetics will then be added for purchase.

In addition to the skin, there is no official information regarding the additional cosmetic item that will come with the outfit. Nonetheless, leakers have been able to decrypt some of the possible cosmetics that may be available for purchase alongside Fortnite Beach Brutus skin.

Beach Brutus will be in the next shop rotation



Epic Posted the Description early and was noticed by @SpushFNBR pic.twitter.com/AHWPm8SE9k — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) June 26, 2021

Based on the leaks, in addition to the Fortnite Beach Brutus skin, two other cosmetics will be available for purchase. Here is the total list of cosmetics:

Beach Brutus (Outfit)

Scuba Satchel (Back Bling)

Sandy Shoveler (Harvesting Tool)

Given that Beach Jules and Boardwalk Ruby were priced at 1,200 V-Bucks each and came with their own unique Back Bling, the same could be applied to Beach Brutus as well.

According to leakers, the harvesting tool will not be sold separately, and will more than likely come as a set for Beach Brutus. It is reactive in nature and will supposedly be attached to the Back Bling when not in use.

Thought it would be worth mentioning that Beach Brutus is a "Pickaxe included" outfit sale due to the reactive ability with the harvesting tool to unequip from the backbling.



You can't buy the pickaxe or Beach Brutus separately when he arrives to the #Fortnite Item Shop tonight. pic.twitter.com/YtXzp9wEM2 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 26, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Loki skin - Asgardian mischief-maker arrives on the Battle Royale island

Edited by Nikhil Vinod