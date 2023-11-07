The Fortnite Galaxy Skin could be unvaulted soon

Fans of Fortnite may be on the brink of an exciting development, as there have been recent speculations regarding the potential return of the highly sought-after Galaxy skin. This iconic cosmetic first graced the island in 2018 during Chapter 1 Season 5, coinciding with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 and the Galaxy Note 9.

The skin was exclusive to players who purchased either of the Samsung devices and downloaded Fortnite on them. Fast forward to Chapter 4 Season 5, and players are now taking a nostalgic trip with the return of the Chapter 1 map. With the official Samsung UK Twitter page dropping hints, the anticipation for the Galaxy skin's return is higher than ever.

Official Samsung Twitter account hints at the Galaxy skin's return in Fortnite

A tweet from the official Samsung UK Twitter account has ignited the flames of speculation regarding the Galaxy skin's return to the Island. The tweet included a picture of it with the caption "Bring back the best skin." While this is far from an official announcement, it's a strong indicator that Samsung is eager to see the Galaxy skin make a triumphant return.

The said cosmetic's reputation in the community is legendary as it's not just another skin, but rather a symbol of dedication to the game and ownership of top-tier Samsung technology. Its stunning and otherworldly design mixed with mesmerizing colors have made it one of the most coveted cosmetics in the game's universe.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has already been an exciting journey back to the early days, and the Galaxy skin's return could be a highlight for many players. Epic Games have been known to revisit and revamp older cosmetics, and the time-travel theme of the current season makes it an appropriate time for this outfit's reappearance.

Why is the Galaxy skin so highly sought-after in the community?

What makes the Galaxy skin so coveted is its rarity as it was limited exclusively to Samsung Galaxy owners who fulfilled certain conditions. Essentially, it is one of the rarest skins in Fortnite.

The requirement to purchase a high-end device, namely the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4, made this skin a highly exclusive status symbol within the community at launch.

However, it's important to approach this speculation with cautious optimism. While the tweet from Samsung certainly raises hopes, an official confirmation from Epic Games is still pending, making it unclear whether the collaboration will actually return. The game's evolving landscape is full of surprises and the return of the Galaxy skin would, without a doubt, be one of the most anticipated ones.

