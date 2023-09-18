The Fortnite Wind Up Emote is hiding a secret nobody saw coming

Emotes have become more than just animations in the world of Fortnite. They have transformed into a means of communication within the game, offering players various options to choose from: Standard, Trave­rsal, Built-In, and Two-Player. Each emote brings a distinct e­lement to the vibrant conversations in-game. Recently, the Wind Up was added to this diverse collection.

Wind Up in Fortnite is part of the Icon Se­ries, which features e­xclusive cosmetics inspired by famous ce­lebrities, artists, and influence­rs. It is labeled as a Standard emote. However, it surprises players by allowing them to move while performing the animation, which is quite interesting as this feature is reserved only for Traversal emotes.

While its choreography, performed by the talented dancer and choreographer Josh Killacky, is undeniably slick and visually appealing, the community has been divided over its overall worth.

Is the Wind Up emote worth the 500 V-Bucks price tag in Fortnite?

Wind Up in action (Image via RisingMiles/ YouTube)

At 500 V-Bucks, Wind Up is not particularly expensive. However, the question arises: is it worth the investment? The primary allure of this cosmetic lies in its association with the Icon Series. Yet, some players have expressed reservations about its actual in-game utility.

Many pointed out that Wind Up's animation is relatively short compared to other Icon Series emotes, which may leave players wanting more from this otherwise visually captivating dance. While it's clear that Josh Killacky’s choreography is top-notch, its translation into an animation has been met with mixed reviews.

Community feedback: What do the people have to say?

As with any Fortnite discourse, player opinions are diverse. Some appreciate the traversal aspect of Wind Up, finding it quite interesting how you can traverse despite it being a standard emote. Others, however, remain unimpressed, asserting that the traversal feature doesn't necessarily enhance its overall appeal.

Discussion within the community has also centered on whether Wind Up truly deserves a place in the Icon Series. Icon Series cosmetics are typically inspired by individuals who have made a significant impact on pop culture, such as notable artists or influencers like Ariana Grande or LeBron James. Some players question whether Wind Up meets this criterion, given the mixed reactions it has generated.

While emotes like Wind Up continue to join the Fortnite dance repertoire, it's often the rare and coveted moves like Fresh, Rambunctious, and Llama Conga that players are eager to acquire when they reappear in the item shop.

Key takeaway

The trave­rsal ability of the Wind Up emote in Fortnite­ caught fans off-guard, showcasing how the game continues to e­volve and provide new levels of enjoyment.

The dance­ culture in Fortnite goes beyond emotes. It's a clear indication of how the game can adapt, engage, and stay dynamic in its constantly e­volving Battle Royale universe­.

