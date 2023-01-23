The Kid LAROI Fortnite Cup: Start date, how to participate, free rewards, and more

The first Fortnite event for 2023 has been making the rounds for some time, and with the latest v23.20 update that dropped last week, certain files were decrypted that hinted at a special tournament coming with it.

The event features Australian rapper The Kid LAROI, of the song "Stay (ft. Justin Bieber)" fame and brings another Icon Series collab to Fortnite ahead of the live concert later this month.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey A list of Creative Stuff currently encrypted/linked to the upcoming Kid Laroi Concert: A list of Creative Stuff currently encrypted/linked to the upcoming Kid Laroi Concert: https://t.co/EUVqhUa0Bh

The popularity of Fortnite concerts has grown amongst the player base for several seasons as these events have shifted from the island to Party Royale, exclusive playlists, and now, the game's Creative mode.

Here, players can see their favorite artists perform for them in-game and get their hands on exclusive cosmetics, ranging from emotes to skins, that they can buy from the Fortnite item shop using V-bucks.

Additionally, certain collaborations bring exciting tournaments for players to compete in and win cosmetic rewards tied to them. Similarly, later this week, the Kid LAROI Cup arrives in Chapter 4 of the game, where players can get their cosmetic items for free. Here's how you can participate in the Cup:

The Kid LAROI cup - Tournament details, Rewards, and more arriving in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Rewards are a "The Kid LAROI" & "The Rogue LAROI" skins & 2 backblings. If you get 8 points you get a LAROI's Smile Emoji & LAROI Banner. The Kid LAROI will have a Duos Fortnite Cup on January 24th (spotted by @RealGrasshalm2 Rewards are a "The Kid LAROI" & "The Rogue LAROI" skins & 2 backblings. If you get 8 points you get a LAROI's Smile Emoji & LAROI Banner. The Kid LAROI will have a Duos Fortnite Cup on January 24th (spotted by @RealGrasshalm2)Rewards are a "The Kid LAROI" & "The Rogue LAROI" skins & 2 backblings. If you get 8 points you get a LAROI's Smile Emoji & LAROI Banner. https://t.co/CdVcLzz1ps

Recent leaks by the community show that an in-game tournament tied to the Kid Laroi collab will arrive in-game on January 24, 2023, and participants will have a chance at winning certain cosmetic items. The Duos tournament is called the Kid LAROI Cup, where players can partner up with a teammate to compete against other duos.

The tournament's timing is still unknown, but it might occur around the same time as previous tournaments, such as the recent SypherPK Cup. The rewards for the same have been leaked, along with the minimum points required to win a cosmetic item.

Players who get a minimum of eight points will get the LAROI Smile Emoticon and LAROI banner. However, those who place amongst the eligible winners across the tournament table will take home two skins this time, The Kid LAROI and The Rogue LAROI.

Both Skins will apparently cost 1500 VBucks (15 $ worth)



Skins: "The Kid Laroi" & "The Rogue

Laroi"

Backpack: "Get My Bag" & "Tragic BLADE"



8 Points: "LAROI's Smile" Emoji & "LAROI" Banner Upcoming Kid Laroi Cup - January 24!Skins: "The Kid Laroi" & "The RogueLaroi"Backpack: "Get My Bag" & "Tragic BLADE"8 Points: "LAROI's Smile" Emoji & "LAROI" Banner DUOS TOURNAMENT!!!Both Skins will apparently cost 1500 VBucks (15 $ worth) twitter.com/RealGrasshalm2… DUOS TOURNAMENT!!!Both Skins will apparently cost 1500 VBucks (15 $ worth) twitter.com/RealGrasshalm2…

Additionally, those who cannot get their hands on the free cosmetic can purchase the skins from the Item Shop, each of which will cost around 1500 V-Bucks, approximately $15 each. The skins will include the Get My Bag and Tragic Blade back blings.

While the tournament is likely to be with builds enabled, players who are used to the Zero Build gameplay might have to learn to crank those 90s and survive being ramped on by their opponents. As certain details are yet to be announced by Epic regarding The Kid LAROI collab, players seem excited for the first major event of 2023 with Fortnite Chapter 4.

