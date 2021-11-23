Fortnite: Top 5 rare foraged items from Chapter 1 and Chapter 2

Fortnite players are aware of the ton of secret items that are added to the game that players need to discover on their own every season. These items usually include materials that provide health to players in a small amount.

While they do not act as proper defensive items during a gunfight, these are foraged items that players usually need to seek out from the most obscure places.

Some of these items are also event specific and can be seen in the game during special events like Fortnitemares and Birthday Anniversary celebrations. This article will list the top 5 foraged items that have been available in Fortnite's history that players might have missed.

Rare foraged items in Fortnite players did not know existed

Since 2017, Fortnite has introduced a ton of foraged items, both in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. A few Chapter 1 items have also been featured in Chapter 2, while many new ones were added.

5) Mythic Mushroom

Available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, these mushrooms provide 100 shield health and can only be consumed if the shield health is less than 100. They cannot be stored in the inventory and need to be consumed while they are sticking to the ground. Picking up mythic mushrooms turns them into regular mushrooms.

Players would definitely like to see this item return to Fortnite Chapter 3 as it aids in increasing shields instantly. Furthermore, it was a rare item in the game and only few players were lucky enough to find them while they were live.

4) Ice-cream

First released in Chapter 1 Season 9 of Fortnite this item could only be found in the Mega Mall on the old map. Players could not store them in the inventory and consuming Ice-creams increased a players health by 5 points.

This Chapter 1 item has not been returned yet, and had since been replaced by other similar items like Cake Slice and Birthday Cakes.

3) Candy Corn

While corn is a common sight in the farm fields in Chapter 2, Candy Corn was only available once in the game, and that was during Fortnitemares 2020. Consuming these candies would grant 10 health points and players could store them in their inventories.

2) Peppermint

Similar to Candy Corn, Peppermint was also available only during the Fortnitemares 2020 event and consuming this item would grant five health points to the players along with a temporary speed boost.

This was a useful time to carry in the inventory, and players could use the extra speed during a gunfight to strafe faster.

Pepper is another foraged item that provides a speed boost to players in a similar fashion in Fortnite Chapter 2.

1) Thermal Taffy

Fortnitemares 2020 made it very interesting for the players with the addition of unique items, and Thermal Taffy was one of the best in the event. Consuming the taffy would grant 10 health points to the players and also change their normal vision to thermal vision.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As a part of a Halloween event, the Thermal Taffy was once a fan favorite among the players.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan