The return of Fortnite Rainbow Royale is met with disappointment from fans

Epic Games just dropped the Fortnite update v21.50, and it comes with a lot of exciting things. The Imposters LTM is no longer in the game, but fans can now get the Pump Shotgun in the Late Game Arena LTM. One of the most exciting additions in the new update has to be the return of Rainbow Royale.

Fortnite Rainbow Royale returns as Chapter 3 Season 3 comes to an end. The section for Rainbow Royale skins is back in the Item Shop with the new update. The Battle Bus has also received a makeover to feature a rainbow bus instead of the classic blue one. Players can now celebrate pride once again and show their support by buying the popular skins.

Unfortunately, it has now become customary that every time Rainbow Royale returns to the game, a group of players will be disappointed. The leaks on Twitter sharing the news of the popular event's return were once again met with distasteful comments from players.

Players criticize the return of Rainbow Royale in Fortnite

Epic Games is planning to celebrate the LBTQIA+ community by bringing back the Rainbow Royale event in September 2022. But before the brand-new edition of the event arrives, players will have a chance to purchase the returning items from last year's Rainbow Royale. All those who missed out on the Sprays, Wraps, or Emotes from last year's celebration can now buy them from the shop.

Sadly, some players do not seem too excited about yet another set of pride skins and cosmetics. After popular leaker ShiinaBR revealed the special Rainbow Royale bus loading screen, many players expressed their disappointment at the event celebrating different s*xualities and gender identities. They commented on how much they "hate" the event.

Another group of Twitter users took to HYPEX's reveal about the Rainbow Royale Battle Bus to express that they feel the event is being forced upon players. Some players went to the extent of saying that they will not be playing the game if the Battle Bus has a pride theme.

Cam @_CamProwse @HYPEX is this for gay pride or something? because if so you will not see me on that bus @HYPEX is this for gay pride or something? because if so you will not see me on that bus

It is naturally upsetting to see a part of the community making distasteful comments over the Rainbow Royale Fortnite celebration. The comment sections for both the tweets were filled with h*m*phobic comments targeted at the upcoming event and cosmetics.

Fortnite celebrates pride as the Rainbow Royale event returns in September

Thankfully, there is also a considerably large section of players who are excited to celebrate pride in the Battle Royale game. Many Twitter users expressed how happy they are that items from the previous year are finally returning. Moreover, players will also be getting a range of new pride skins and cosmetics in September.

Clearly, a large portion of the LGBTQ+ community plays the Battle Royale game, and regardless of the criticisms from disappointed players, a Rainbow Royale event in Fortnite is always exciting.

Until then, players can enjoy everything new that has arrived in the update v21.50. This is going to be the second to last update for Chapter 3 Season 3 while Epic Games begins working on the first update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

