The Rock's 'Seven' vs Dr Slone's IO: 6 things to know before you support either organization in Fortnite Chapter 3

Another war in Fortnite will take place soon as the Imagined Order and Dr. Slone are back on the island. This time around, Dr. Slone will face The Foundation and Agent Jonesy.

Loopers, as usual, will have the option to pick a side. They can either help The Foundation in taking revenge against Geno or be a part of Dr. Slone's massive IO army that contains the likes of Gunnar.

Here are some facts about both sides that can be valuable to loopers who still haven't decided which organization to support.

Six facts to know before The Seven and Imagined Order go to war in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Dr. Slone

Dr. Slone is the nominal head of the Imagined Order. During Chapter 2 Season 7, players thought of her as the savior of the island but she ended up sacrificing the loopers to destroy the Mothership UFO.

Even during the Chapter 2 Season 8 event, Dr. Slone was about to torture Agent Jonesy, who was saved by The Foundation.

Hence, it is clear that Dr. Slone would do anything and everything to accomplish her goals.

2) The Foundation

The Foundation is the leader of The Seven and is one of the strongest characters in Fortnite. The cosmic entity wears a high-tech suit that gives him super strength, shield, flying abilities, and a lot more.

The Foundation seems to be the protagonist of the storyline. He wishes to save the Zero Point and break the loop by destroying the Imagined Order.

3) Geno and The Sisters

Geno is most likely the actual leader of the Imagined Order. As per some fan theories, he was previously a member of The Seven but betrayed them.

As a result, The Foundation and the remaining members of The Seven now want to find Geno and destoy the Imagined Order altogether. It is safe to assume that Geno is a strong character that is not only feared by Dr. Slone, but also by The Foundation and The Seven.

The Sisters were first mentioned by Agent Jonesy in Chapter 2 Season 6, and they might finally show up if a war begins.

4) The Loop

The Loop, in simple words, is the never-ending nature of games in Fortnite. Loopers can die countless times, but they will eventually return to the island via the Battle Bus.

Characters like Midas and The Foundation have talked about breaking the loop, but players must note that such a move would destroy the point of Fortnite's Battle Royale mode.

If the loop doesn't exist, loopers will be 'free' but also non-existent.

5) The Paradigm is Singularity?

Loopers must not assume that The Seven cannot match the power of Imagined Order's army. The former might not have a lot of recruits, but its members are capable enough to solely change the odds.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 4 which was added in



- The Scientist desperately wants Paradigm to come back to The Seven

- IO is gathering more forces

- If IO take control of both sides, all Reality is at risk Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 4 which was added in #Fortnite v19.20 and is currently collectable around the island:- The Scientist desperately wants Paradigm to come back to The Seven- IO is gathering more forces- If IO take control of both sides, all Reality is at risk 📻 Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 4 which was added in #Fortnite v19.20 and is currently collectable around the island:- The Scientist desperately wants Paradigm to come back to The Seven- IO is gathering more forces- If IO take control of both sides, all Reality is at risk https://t.co/ThMP849JGr

Following the 19.20 update, The Scientist has been requesting The Paradigm to rejoin The Seven. The character is rumored to be a double agent who has joined the IO as Singularity.

Paradigm's return to The Seven could certainly be game-changing.

6) Who is the villain in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The biggest question remains the same. Who is the villain in Fortnite? Is it Dr. Slone who wants to control the Zero Point at all costs or is it The Foundation who will eventually destroy everything in the name of revenge.

The storyline so far hasn't revealed much about the true leader of the Imagined Order, and the genuine intentions of the main characters, leaving things ambiguous.

All in all, loopers might choose the side which they believe is stronger. However, it is impossible to predict the implications of the upcoming war in Fortnite.

