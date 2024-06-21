“There might be insider jobs happening at Epic”: Fortnite Discover could be comprised 

There are a lot of inner workings that go into making Fortnite and its vast library of game modes function properly, and this is especially true for the game's Creative Ecosystem, which houses Creator Made Experiences. These maps can be found in the game's Discover menu, where players can explore different experiences to choose the one they find fit to play.

However, as of late, there has been some suspicious behavior regarding the UEFN maps featured in the Discover menu. This was brought forward in a recent post shared by X user and prominent content creator @itsLachyz. In the post, the player pointed out that the Trending in Discovery tab, which usually features a map that has been gaining traction within the community, has included three maps from the same creator, called "Epicplay-studios", all in one day.

This suspicious activity in the Discover tab has raised some eyebrows in the community, leading @itsLachyz to question the integrity of the current in-game systems and state:

“There might be insider jobs happening at Epic”

The X post garnered a lot of responses from the community, with X user @GeertjeTv agreeing with the original post's sentiments and expressing how they too feel like something is going on behind the scenes. User @KlueFC further reinforced the point of suspicious behavior being involved in the Discover menu using a One Shot map gaining 70,000 players as an example of such behaviour.

Meanwhile, X user @itsEasonn demanded an explanation from Fortnite's Creative department regarding whether there is foul play involved in the situation brought forward in the X post. Referencing how being featured in the Trending in Discovery tab three times in one day is highly unlikely, X user @Greygooz_Mods commented:

"3 times lol! , he doesn't even hide it anymore"

Are the Fortnite Discover systems compromised?

The discrepancy brought forward in the X post certainly does raise doubts about the integrity of the Discover and Unreal Editor for Fortnite systems. While it is entirely possible for a creator to be featured in the Trending in Discovery tab more than once, being featured three times in one day does raise some questions.

Unfortunately, there is no way for us to tell if there is foul play involved in the situation or if the creator just got lucky. Since Epic Games has yet to acknowledge this situation, players can only wait and hope for an actual explanation from the Fortnite developers down the line.

