"This might help": Fortnite player uses Anvil Rocket Launcher to open Safe, things do not end well

Time is precious when you are playing Fortnite with your buddies. This is especially true when you are trying to loot up quickly and find enemies to get some kills. Safes are a good source of loot, especially if you are looking for Gold Bars. However, looting Safes in Fortnite is not the best experience in the game.

While Safes do provide good loot, it takes a lot of time to open them. Recently, a Fortnite player, u/Dyspnia, came up with a brilliant solution that lets you open Safes in the blink of an eye. They posted a clip in the r/FortNiteBR subreddit where they showed how they blew up a Safe using an Anvil Rocket Launcher. They said:

“Opening a safe takes way too long”

Using a Rocket Launcher in a confined place is never a good idea. So, it is safe to say that the Safe is not the only thing this person manages to eliminate with the weapon.

Fortnite player shows an effective to break open Safes using an Anvil Rocket Launcher

In the Reddit post made by u/Dyspnia on the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit, we can see the player trying to find out what the Safe holds for them in terms of loot. However, after pressing the E button for a while, they become impatient and resort to an extreme procedure to open the Safe.

As the video proceeds, we can see u/Dyspnia using an Anvil Rocket Launcher to blow up the Safe as the video cuts abruptly before showing us the outcome.

The abrupt cut in the video leaves everyone wondering what happened after they fired the rocket. Some people commented that this rash move was not worth the final outcome, which many assumed to be u/Dyspnia’s and their teammate’s elimination from the match.

One Reddit user commented that sabotaging one’s game by blowing up the Safe with the Anvil Rocket Launcher was not worth the 120 Gold that it yields. They were corrected by another player who claimed that they “did the math” and that the Safe offers about 131 Gold Bars whenever you loot them.

There were a few other players who commented how they, too, get annoyed by the long wait time while opening Safes in the game. Though one player said that Safes are meant to take a long time to be accessible, others pointed out that “you only get 120 gold,” which is usually not worth the long wait times.

