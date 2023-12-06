Why is there a lock next to your friend's name in Fortnite Chapter 5?

As Fortnite Chapter 5 continues to unfold, its dynamic gameplay changes and introduces players to a ton of new features. Notably, some may find themselves puzzled by a lock icon next to their friends' names. This seemingly mysterious symbol has sparked speculation within the community, prompting players to wonder about its significance and potential impact.

The lock icon next to a player's name in Fortnite Chapter 5 is tied to the privacy settings in the game. Epic Games has implemented enhanced privacy features in the game to empower players to have greater control over their social and gaming experience.

When a lock is displayed next to your friend's name, it means they have adjusted their privacy settings to restrict certain aspects of their gameplay or profile information.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

What does the lock icon in the friends list mean in Fortnite Chapter 5?

Those who have opted for increased privacy settings may choose to limit the visibility of specific details such as their playtime, online status, or other activities. The lock icon serves as a visual indicator, signaling that certain aspects of a friend's profile are intentionally hidden from the view of the public.

This feature allows players to maintain a level of privacy and have control over the information they share in the Fortnite community.

Alternatively, the lock icon next to a friend's name can also signify they are currently in a match or engaged in other in-game activities, such as a private party, and players cannot join their lobby before their friend has exited their previous activity and is open to join a new session.

The inclusion of the lock icon highlights Epic Games' commitment to fostering an environment that prioritizes privacy and player choice. By respecting individual choices and decisions regarding the visibility of personal details, Fortnite allows them to curate their online presence.

Privacy settings in Fortnite. (Image via YourSixGaming/YouTube)

For those curious about modifying their own privacy settings, Chapter 5 offers an accessible pathway to change privacy settings. Players can navigate to their account settings, where they can find privacy settings that allow them to customize the visibility of their profile details, such as online status, match statistics, etc.

By adjusting these settings, they can determine what information they want to share with friends and the broader community.

The use of the lock icon in Chapter 5 Season 1 adds to the other changes made to the UI by Epic Games, serving as a reminder of the developers' commitment to not only streamlining the game's UI to be as convenient as possible but also encouraging individual choice.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!