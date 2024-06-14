"This is sad but really sweet": Fortnite community reacts to Epic Games' tribute to Metallica's Cliff Burton

Fortnite recently launched its collaboration with heavy metal band Metallica, bringing the legendary artists to the Festival game mode and featuring them in the Festival Pass. The collaboration also extends to other game modes like Battle Royale and Rocket Racing. While players are undoubtedly excited about it, in classic Epic Games fashion, the developer has snuck in certain Easter eggs for fans.

One such Easter egg is a heartwarming tribute to none other than Cliff Burton, the former bassist for Metallica who passed away in 1986. The tribute, featuring graffiti art saying "Cliff 'em all," has been noticed by many players in the community, as highlighted by a recent Reddit post shared by u/Historical-Fly4736.

The post became a hub for members of the community to not only react to the tribute but also pay their respects to the late Metallica bassist. Redditor u/M08GD highlighted the bittersweet nature of the tribute, saying:

"This is sad but really sweet"

Comment byu/Historical-Fly4736 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the community (Reddit/Historical-Fly4736)

Other members of the community took to the comments to chime in on the discussion regarding this heartwarming addition to the game.

Redditor u/Infodoks not only acknowledged that the memorial is a great tribute to the late Cliff Burton but also pointed out how Fortnite encourages players to visit the memorial. Epic Games does this by offering players who visit the memorial 10000 XP for the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass.

u/Saffronation, on the other hand, pointed out the origin of the phrase "Cliff 'em all," revealing how it is the name of a documentary that was a tribute to Cliff Burton while also serving as Metallica's first video album.

Meanwhile, u/Junior_Tea573 encouraged people to watch Cliff Burton's performance of "For Whom The Bell Tolls" to see why he is so dearly missed.

Paying their respects to the late bass legend, Redditor u/DapperOJack commented:

"R.I.P to a metal legend. He was gone to soon."

Where to find the Cliff Burton tribute in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Cliff 'Em All memorial can be found on the Metallica Loot Island. (Image via Epic Games)

The memorial for Cliff Burton can be found in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. To explore the tribute, players will have to wait for the new Loot Island, which boasts a design inspired by Metallica's M72 World Tour, to spawn in.

The Loot Island spawns after the second storm has closed in. The location of the Loot Island is random every time, so keep an eye out to make sure you don't miss it.

The memorial can be found in the underground area of the newly-designed item. As previously mentioned, players can visit it to not only gain XP for the Battle Pass but also pay their respects to the legendary bassist and get the most out of Fortnite's collaboration with Metallica.

