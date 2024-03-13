"TikTok dances have very little movement or creativity to them": Fortnite community tired of low effort Dance Emotes

Fortnite's library of emotes is vast and ever-growing, with Epic Games consistently adding new dances and animations for players to choose from when trying to communicate and express themselves on the battlefield. However, there has been a recent growing sentiment among members of the Fortnite community, with players expressing their frustrations with the constant stream of low-effort Dance Emotes.

This was especially highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Apprehensive-Key1552, where the player used the newly released Heartbreak Shuffle emote as an example to emphasize the lack of effort Epic Games seems to be putting in when it comes to these TikTok emotes.

This prompted a flurry of opinions and discussions among players, with one member of the community bringing light to the fact that:

"TikTok dances have very little movement or creativity to them"

"They need to do another boogie down to inspire creativity" - The Fortnite community is not happy with the low-effort TikTok dance emotes

Players took to the comments of u/Apprehensive-Key1552's Reddit post to give their takes on the consistent Item Shop streak on low-effort TikTok dance emotes. Many members expressed how, while emotes like these aren't necessarily the worst thing ever, they still feel lazy.

They explained how some of the concepts and ideas for the TikTok emotes are nice in theory, but the execution leaves a lot to be desired, with some even going as far as comparing some of these new TikTok emotes to glorified idle animations. Despite their mo-cap movement and optimized, smooth animations, the minimalistic movements in the dances lack the dynamic nature that many have come to associate with Fortnite's emotes.

Additionally, some players used the comments to discuss why Epic Games keeps doing this, with many drawing attention to the fact that TikTok dances are usually more low-effort than usual. They highlighted how, since the dances include less movement and dynamism, it makes it easier for Epic Games to animate and implement into the game.

Players also focused on the musical aspects of the emotes, with many drawing light on how the TikTok emotes tend to have looped audios rather than full songs. Players drew comparisons to emotes like the Infectious emote, which makes better use of the music to enhance the overall feel of the emote. Given below are some of the most notable comments from the Fortnite community:

As the Fortnite community continues to deal with the low-effort TikTok and hopes for change, it remains to be seen how Epic Games will tackle this issue and make the emotes more lively and dynamic like before.

