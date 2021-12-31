Tilted Towers, Covert Canyon and more new additions inbound in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is already big. The title received its biggest openings to a season till date. The players are loving it, and a big reason why is the brand new map. Adding in locations like the Daily Bugle and Condo Canyon has been great. Further, players loved the reintroduction of Chapter 1 POIs like Shifty Shafts.

If recent leaks end up true, the map is about to get a lot better. Several new POIs are coming soon to Fortnite Chapter 3. Here's what players need to know.

Several new POIs headed to Fortnite Chapter 3, recent leak suggests

According to this leak, which comes courtesy of Koooooomar on Reddit, there's a lot headed to Fortnite in the coming weeks. The most notable additions are the POIs that are currently covered in snow.

Weeks seven and eight will apparently see the return of Tilted Towers and the introduction of Covert Canyon. Tilted Towers was a longtime favorite in Chapter 1 and was surprisingly absent when Chapter 3 debuted.

It was heavily teased in the last few chapters, but never made it back onto the map. Several leaks, including this one, suggest that the days without Tilted Towers are numbered.

There are evidently going to be a lot more additions to the game than just those locations. Next week, the Shield Sprinkler (which was featured in the initial Chapter 3 trailer) is coming.

The Shield Sprinkler is coming to Fortnite next week (Image via Epic Games)

The week after that, the long-awaited storms (tornadoes, etc.) and the flare gun will be arriving. The storms will completely change the game forever.

Next week, along with Covert Canyon, the IO will begin resurfacing and likely build towards the inevitable final conflict. In the few weeks after that, Butter Cake (the large dinosaur) will finally appear on the island, too.

Finally, Tilted Towers will be returning, though that still leaves plenty of weeks in the season for new additions to come around. Chapter 3 Season 1 might be the biggest in Fortnite history.

Edited by Saman