Fortnite Chapter 3 adds feature to 'sprinkle' shield potions on yourself

With the addition of new utility items to Fortnite Chapter 3, players will be able to replenish their HP and shields more easily than ever before. Until now, Slurp Barrels and Chug Splashes were the primary sources of team HP and shield rejuvenation. But all of this is about to change soon.

With 'The Seven' integrating their technology into healing items, the state of the game has definitely changed. A brand new item called 'Shield Sprinkler' is rumored to be added to the game soon. Based on information from various leakers, this item will replenish the shields for all teammates within a radius.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker The "Shield Sprinkler" item from the trailer got added to the files in today's update! The "Shield Sprinkler" item from the trailer got added to the files in today's update! https://t.co/zH9mABy1XE

How will the 'Shield Sprinkler' function in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Based on the showcase of the item in the Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer, it will function much like a regular sprinkler with the only difference being that this item will be showering a large area with shield potion.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming Shield Sprinkler Item Stats:

- Max Stack Size: 1

- Lifespan: 30 seconds (2 HP/Shield per 0.4 second = 150 Total) Upcoming Shield Sprinkler Item Stats:- Max Stack Size: 1- Lifespan: 30 seconds (2 HP/Shield per 0.4 second = 150 Total) https://t.co/m8K1dnHxR3

Once activated, the item will replenish two HP/shields every 0.4 seconds for a total of 150. It has a lifespan of 30 seconds and is a one-stack only item. It will most likely be sold by NPCs or acquired via Loot Llamas or Supply Drops.

Will it be useful in combat?

Based on the stats of the item, it is sure to change how battles are fought in the game. If the item is used while playing as a squad, teammates will have to huddle up and heal together. This will force them to play more defensively, allowing opponents to push to their advantage.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker Here are the sounds for the new "Shield Generator/Sprinkler" item that was seen in the battle pass trailer Here are the sounds for the new "Shield Generator/Sprinkler" item that was seen in the battle pass trailer https://t.co/dTrO8HDsyn

Additionally, 'Shield Sprinkler' in combination with armored walls will become extremely powerful. If the opponent can't break them down or does not have Firefly Jars to use, players can recover to almost full HP and shields effortlessly.

This simple strategy has the capability of becoming a potent new meta. However, this will definitely rely upon the availability of the item in-game as well as situational circumstances.

What does the community think about the 'Shield Sprinkler' in Fortnite chapter 3?

APØLLO @MTG_Apollo @HYPEX I absolutely love the idea of this item, but I’m curious how it would compare to chug splashes cause they essential do the same thing which is to heal multiple people 🤔 @HYPEX I absolutely love the idea of this item, but I’m curious how it would compare to chug splashes cause they essential do the same thing which is to heal multiple people 🤔

While the community does see great potential in the item, a lot of skepticism is present as well. Given that Chug Splashes still exist within the game and offer instant healing to the entire squad, players are unsure if the new item may be redundant.

For starters, up to six Chug Splashes can be stacked in one inventory slot. When used, this would equate to a total of 120 in recovery points. However, the 'Shield Sprinkler', offers up to 150 in recovery points, just 30 points more than a full stack of Chug Splashes.

Coconut man @welcome2nutland @MTG_Apollo @HYPEX splashes are for quick heals during fights. this is more for healing over time @MTG_Apollo @HYPEX splashes are for quick heals during fights. this is more for healing over time

Also Read Article Continues below

However, players have to keep in mind that the Shield Sprinkler is a much slower healing item. Nevertheless, when used in the right situation, it can certainly turn the tide of a battle. Based on the information from the leaks, it is expected to be added to the game either on December 16 or 21.

Edited by Atul S

LIVE POLL Q. Which is better? Chug Splashes. Shield Sprinklers. 0 votes so far