Fortnite Chapter 3 adds feature to 'sprinkle' shield potions on yourself

With the addition of new utility items to Fortnite Chapter 3, players will be able to replenish their HP and shields more easily than ever before. Until now, Slurp Barrels and Chug Splashes were the primary sources of team HP and shield rejuvenation. But all of this is about to change soon.
With 'The Seven' integrating their technology into healing items, the state of the game has definitely changed. A brand new item called 'Shield Sprinkler' is rumored to be added to the game soon. Based on information from various leakers, this item will replenish the shields for all teammates within a radius.
How will the 'Shield Sprinkler' function in Fortnite Chapter 3?
Based on the showcase of the item in the Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer, it will function much like a regular sprinkler with the only difference being that this item will be showering a large area with shield potion.
Once activated, the item will replenish two HP/shields every 0.4 seconds for a total of 150. It has a lifespan of 30 seconds and is a one-stack only item. It will most likely be sold by NPCs or acquired via Loot Llamas or Supply Drops.
Will it be useful in combat?
Based on the stats of the item, it is sure to change how battles are fought in the game. If the item is used while playing as a squad, teammates will have to huddle up and heal together. This will force them to play more defensively, allowing opponents to push to their advantage.
Additionally, 'Shield Sprinkler' in combination with armored walls will become extremely powerful. If the opponent can't break them down or does not have Firefly Jars to use, players can recover to almost full HP and shields effortlessly.
This simple strategy has the capability of becoming a potent new meta. However, this will definitely rely upon the availability of the item in-game as well as situational circumstances.
What does the community think about the 'Shield Sprinkler' in Fortnite chapter 3?
While the community does see great potential in the item, a lot of skepticism is present as well. Given that Chug Splashes still exist within the game and offer instant healing to the entire squad, players are unsure if the new item may be redundant.
For starters, up to six Chug Splashes can be stacked in one inventory slot. When used, this would equate to a total of 120 in recovery points. However, the 'Shield Sprinkler', offers up to 150 in recovery points, just 30 points more than a full stack of Chug Splashes.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
However, players have to keep in mind that the Shield Sprinkler is a much slower healing item. Nevertheless, when used in the right situation, it can certainly turn the tide of a battle. Based on the information from the leaks, it is expected to be added to the game either on December 16 or 21.
Q. Which is better?
Chug Splashes.
Shield Sprinklers.