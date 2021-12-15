When does Fortnite WinterFest 2021 begin? Start date, how to participate, free rewards, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is already underway, and the developers have already kept loopers engaged with exclusive content updates and the arrival of Spider-Man.

The island is expected to change soon, as Epic Games will release the Winterfest for Chapter 3 Season 1 very soon. The celebration event has been a success for the past few years, and it is no surprise that the developer is looking forward to keeping the streak intact.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021: Everything that gamers need to know

Release date

Fortnite Winterfest is one of the most popular events in the game. Loopers look forward to the celebration event so that they can get hold of some fantastic rewards to add to their collections.

There is a major update scheduled for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and it is expected that Epic will add the Winterfest files to the game during this patch. Based on the leaks, loopers can expect Winterfest 2021 to commence on December 16.

How to participate in Winterfest 2021?

Participating in Fortnite Winterfest 2021 will not require gamers to perform any extra steps. They will be given direct entry as soon as the update gets added to the game.

After that, users can access the challenges and all the content updates released by Epic.

Free rewards

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 will release several free rewards. The fortnightly gift opening feature will also be introduced, and players will be able to open one gift over two weeks.

Luckily, data miners have uncovered the free reward list for the upcoming Winterfest 2021 event.

/1 Winterfest Present Rewards:- Winterfest 2021 Banner- Foundation Contrail- Holiday Sweater Wrap- Winterfest 2021 Loading Screen- Winterfest 2021 Music Pack- "Epic Yarn" Emote- "Scholar Festive" Skin (not Blizzabelle)- "Scholar Festive" Pickaxe- Winter Lights Wrap/1

Loopers who use the Epic Games Launcher will be able to claim the free Blizabelle skin by logging in between December 16 and January 6.

Apart from this, gamers can expect the publisher to release some more free in-game rewards for Winterfest once it gets added to the game following the update.

Edited by Ravi Iyer