Top 5 best Fortnite cosplays that we saw for Halloween 2021

Fortnite has over 1000 skins and Epic Games keeps on adding more and more every new season. With the Fortnitemares 2021 event live in the game, Halloween lit up brightly in Fortnite and players got a taste of exclusive themed skins. The Cube Queen outfit was also revealed during this time and it has become one of the most powerful skins in the game.

Fortnite is also a constant source of Halloween ideas for players in real life. Players love to dress up as their favorite Fortnite character for the festival. This year, too, Twitter saw some fine examples of Fortnite cosplay. The attention to detail in a few of them is terrific and definitely worth mentioning.

Midas, Peely and Brite Bomber light up Halloween 2021 inspired by Fortnite

1) Ariana Grande

The pop singer is also a character in Fortnite and her in-game outfit is glittery and attractive, making it one of the best looks for Halloween. Twitter user @StefWoodburn recreated the look in real life for Halloween and clearly paid attention to all the details, including the iconic long hairstyle.

2) Brite Bomber

The Chapter 1 Season 1 skin is still making quite a lot of noise within the community. Aside from being an OG Fortnite skin, the Brite Bomber is quite colorful and makes for a worthy Halloween costume. Twitter user @iamlyricmonet recreated the Brite Bomber look perfectly and surely inspired many others in the process.

3) Midas and Marigold

Any cosplay involving this dangerous father-and-daughter duo is bound to turn heads on Halloween. One couple did the look just right and even finished off their cosplay with a set of realistic Fortnite pistols and grenades, all covered in gold. Midas is definitely one of the most sought after skins in the game and this couple clearly did justice to both characters.

4) Peely

Peely was every player's favorite costume before he was turned into a smoothie. While new players may have a hard time getting their hands on the skin itself, they can always just cosplay it for Halloween instead. @crochetverse did just that for a young Fortnite player and the result was amazing, as seen below.

Crochetverse @crochetverse COSTUME TIME! Peely from Fortnite! 🍌🙌

Fully freehand crochet costume by mE! Excited when he asked for this!

The eyes and mouth are cosplay mesh and he can see! It snows on our Halloween so the warmth is always perfect! Taking about 60 hours, I'm so excited for him to have this! COSTUME TIME! Peely from Fortnite! 🍌🙌Fully freehand crochet costume by mE! Excited when he asked for this!The eyes and mouth are cosplay mesh and he can see! It snows on our Halloween so the warmth is always perfect! Taking about 60 hours, I'm so excited for him to have this! https://t.co/eEHldeb55V

5) Grimoire

This Chapter 2 Season 4 skin has all the Halloween vibes one can ask for in a costume. @ItzHadesX recreated this skin for this year's festival and the community can definitely agree that she did justice to the outfit.

Hades 🎄OooOoh Christmas @ItzHadesX



Here’s the big reveal that I’ve been hyping up for a bit, it’s been in the works for a little bit!



I decided to cosplay my favorite



I think it turned out phenomenal! Whatcha think? 💀🚫🖤



#Fortnite Happy Halloween everybody!Here’s the big reveal that I’ve been hyping up for a bit, it’s been in the works for a little bit!I decided to cosplay my favorite @FortniteGame skin, Grimoire!I think it turned out phenomenal! Whatcha think? 💀🚫🖤 #Fortnite Cubed Happy Halloween everybody! Here’s the big reveal that I’ve been hyping up for a bit, it’s been in the works for a little bit!I decided to cosplay my favorite @FortniteGame skin, Grimoire!I think it turned out phenomenal! Whatcha think? 💀🚫🖤#Fortnite #FortniteCubed https://t.co/DolDDR3QrF

There are many more examples of Fortnite Halloween cosplay available online and every year, the fans of this popular game get even more creative.

