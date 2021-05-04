Top 5 collaborations that might arrive in Fortnite Season 7

The recent Epic Games v. Apple lawsuit leaked numerous possible Fortnite collaborations with popular cultural icons. Ever since then, the internet has been flooded with the possibilities of collaboration for Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite’s collaboration with popular cultural icons over the years is nothing new to the gamers. Epic has collaborated with famous personalities and brands and continues to do so even now. The collaborations have popularized the game among the masses. It also provides loopers with exciting Icon Series cosmetics in Fortnite.

Season 6 saw Neymar Jr. getting introduced as an NPC. With Batman also on the verge of making an entry into the game, players often wonder what other collaborations await in the days to come. This article will discuss the top 5 collaborations players can expect in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Fortnite leaks: Top 5 collaborations in Season 7

The recent leaks from the Epic Games v. Apple antitrust lawsuit have revealed a list of collaborations that gamers can expect to happen in the near future. Epic has stuck to the trend of surprising its gamers, and the recent leaks are no exception.

Although the publisher has not revealed any possible dates of release, we can expect them to be available in Fortnite Season 7, which is expected to kick off on June 8.

Recent leaks from Fortnite have revealed that fans can expect personalities such as Lebron James and Lady Gaga and characters such as Naruto Uzumaki in Season 7.

Possible Collaboration that we could see in the feature:



• John McCLANE

• The Bride

• Naruto Uzumaki

• Samus Aran

• Katniss Everdeen

• J Balvin

• Ariana

• Gaga

• Lebron James #Fortnite — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) May 3, 2021

#5- Lady Gaga

Fortnite received immense success when it collaborated with iconic rapper Travis Scott. Extending the list of collaborations with icons in the music industry, Fortnite is expected to bring global pop icon Lady Gaga to the game.

Fans might remember Lady Gaga taking to Twitter to ask what Fortnite is. Well, it seems she has come a long way from there and given a nod of approval for Epic to include her in the game.

What’s fortnight — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 15, 2019

Popular gamer Ninja replied to her Tweet and assured he’d give her a million reasons to play. Whether we see Ninjas teaching Gaga how to march towards Victory Royale, time will only tell.

Call me on the Telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I. pic.twitter.com/dL6y6bJrrW — Ninja (@Ninja) October 15, 2019

Fans are also hopeful of getting "Lady Gaga: Chromatica" concert in Fortnite.

RUMOR: This text about a "Lady Gaga" live concert was sent to @jovanmunja in September 2020 (He already posted it back then!)



Now that we know Lady Gaga was (or still is!) related to Fortnite, could we still get the "LADY GAGA: CHROMATICA" concert in Fortnite!? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mni0H7Wyr5 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

#4- The Bride–Kill Bill

Fortnite is bringing one of the most iconic movie characters of all time into the game. The yellow clad assassin, Beatrix “the Bride” Kiddo who single handedly takes down enemies in the movie "Kill Bill", is expected to make her appearance in Fortnite Season 7.

Uma Thurman's The Bride from Kill Bill showed up in a leak for a Fortnite collab. I have said she has to be a Mortal Kombat guest character. She's perfect for MK11. Hoping that leak means Tarantino is open to video game licensing. pic.twitter.com/ennrvWficC — Dame Falcon (@Dame_Falcon) May 3, 2021

The addition will be legendary as film buffs would love to have her cosmetics. Fans will be expecting Fortnite to add the “Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique” emote to her character as well.

#3- John McClane

It won’t be a good day to die hard if loopers lose the game with the John McClane skin which is expected to be released in Season 7. The protagonist of the "Die Hard" series, famous for his sarcastic one-liners, has a cult fan base among action lovers.

Needless to say, players would love to have him in Fortnite Season 7. However, it is to be seen whether his famous catchphrase finds a way in the game or not.

#2- Lebron James

One of the greatest ever to grace the basketball court, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Small Forward is another significant addition to Fortnite. The sports person has awed the audience with his consistent performance and has often been compared to the legend Michael Jordan.

Lebron James be in Fortnite like pic.twitter.com/7ZS0raGXxw — iRushAlways #DK (@iRushAlways) May 3, 2021

Fortnite has collaborated with the NBA before and the event turned out to be a great success. The developers might’ve kept this in mind and therefore roped in one of the greatest of the NBA sector. Hence, fans will wait patiently for the yellow blue jersey with the iconic number 23 to make its debut in Fortnite Season 7.

#1- Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki is expected to appear in Fortnite Season 7, believe it or not! Recent leaks have spilled that the young ninja from the hidden leaf village in the Land of Fire will be revealed as one of the most iconic collaborations of the game.

New Fortnite skins, leaked in the Epic Games v. Apple trial, reveal Naruto, Lady Gaga, LeBron James, and many more... https://t.co/ShN3FvzwvU pic.twitter.com/tIJ3hlFoPn — GameSpot (@GameSpot) May 3, 2021

The news took the internet by storm and fans have given mixed reactions to the news. While some believe the inclusion to be one of the greatest in the history of Fortnite, others believe adding the character to Fortnite will be ridiculous.

Irrespective of the fan's reaction, Epic Games is leaving no stone unturned in making Fortnite reach every nook and corner of the world through these collaborations. The leaks only point to the possibility of what fans can expect. Players are thrilled, and now it's just a waiting game.