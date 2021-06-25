Top 5 fastest growing Fortnite streamers in June 2021

Streaming Fortnite has launched some internet personalities and figures into huge popularity through their advanced gameplay. Even though the game is almost four years old, there are still some streamers who keep rising into the spotlight and catching the eyes of thousands of fans.

Streamers like Ninja, CourageJD, and others pulled hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Fortnite players and fans who enjoyed watching them play. New names are starting to take hold of the streaming market for Fortnite and are rapidly growing to this day.

Fortnite's rising streamers in 2021

1. Jelty

Jelty streams on Twitch and has only been live for 194 hours. In that time, he's seen the highest follower change in June 2021, with a net increase of over 110,000.

Jelty typically streams between 4pm and 12am EDT and averages between 13,000 and 15,000 viewers at a time. He has a peak viewer count of 31,557 fans watching at once.

2. SypherPK

Sypher has racked up almost 100,000 net positive followers for streaming Fortnite through Twitch. However, he has a higher peak viewer count than Jelty at 53,228 people watching him.

Sypher streams from 12pm to 8pm EDT and averages between 5,000 and 10,000 viewers. Sypher's also reached 1.7 million viewer hours on Twitch from Fortnite and other games he streams.

3. Fortnite

It makes sense that a channel named 'Fortnite' has risen considerably in the game it's titled after. The channel saw a net gain of 92,000 followers in June, just under SypherPK's count.

They've only been live for 39 hours, making them one of the booming streaming channels currently streaming Fortnite. The channel averages around 10-15,000 viewers at a time and they cover all Fortnite topics.

4. FaZeSway

This streamer has gained 77,000 viewers in June of 2021 for streaming Fortnite and has a peak viewer count of 7,715. While this channel isn't as popular as the 3 above, they're quickly rising in terms of a fanbase.

They've been live for 31 hours on Twitch and average between 2,000 and 5,000 viewers at once. It appears that this channel skyrocketing in follower count, almost doubling the number from March.

5. NickEh30

Seeing an increase of 76,000 viewers in June, just under FaZeSway's 77,000, NickEh30 is another quickly rising star streamer in the Fortnite world. Though he's been live for 145 hours on Twitch, the popularity is raking in at a continual rate.

This streamer averages between 7,000 and 10,000 viewers per Fortnite stream. He also has a peak viewer count of 12,556 and a total viewer count of nearly 65 million.

