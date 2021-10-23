Top 5 Fortnite characters who could defeat Iron Man in a fight

Trying to figure out which Fortnite characters can take down some of the strongest beings in popular culture is a fun activity. Iron Man has been one of the most important Avengers ever since his creation.

He was the one who wielded the Infinity Stones to reverse Thanos' snap. However, Tony Stark did end up losing his life in the process. This begs the question, are there any Fortnite characters who could defeat Iron Man in a fight?

Although Iron Man has hard-to-counter qualities, he is ultimately just another human being in an armored suit. Therefore, even Iron Man is no match for some of the most powerful Fortnite characters.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Fortnite characters who could defeat Iron man in a fight

Although the only recognized weaknesses of Iron Man are EMP, alcohol, and women, there are several other things that Tony cannot withstand. In fact, without his suit, he is practically helpless.

5) Athleisure Assassin

The Athleisure Assassin skin in Fortnite is a mix of beauty and stealth. Clearly, she will easily be able to lower Iron Man's guard, given his weakness for women.

This character is also a deadly assassin. This means that even if Iron Man is vulnerable for a moment, she will not miss her mark.

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily #Fortnite News Update: Athleisure Assassin"Run the world with the perfect balance of comfort and style." #Fortnite News Update: Athleisure Assassin"Run the world with the perfect balance of comfort and style." https://t.co/9LmqU47h7Y

4) Ice King

Iron Man's suit might be able to withstand even the lowest of temperatures. However, the Ice King in Fortnite managed to freeze over a whole island with his powers. Therefore, he wouldn't think twice before frosting up Tony Stark or freezing over his heart.

TmarTn @TmarTn Fortnite Ice King event for those who missed it! Fortnite Ice King event for those who missed it! https://t.co/4cBPHtKZau

3) Raven

It is still unknown whether Raven in Fortnite is a human being or just a shadow. Naturally, if he gets into a fight with Iron Man, the bullets and blasts will go right through him. After all, it is hard to kill a shadow.

Raven can easily defeat Iron Man in a fight owing to his intangible nature. The Fortnite character can sneak up on the Avenger without even making the slightest sound.

2) Marigold

Another deadly female character in Fortnite is Marigold. She is widely considered to be the counterpart of Midas. However, it is still uncertain whether she is his wife or elder daughter. Regardless, if she is related to Midas, she has access to a wide variety of technology.

Marigold can quickly whip up a machine that releases electromagnetic pulses to decapacitate Iron Man. Her immersive beauty is just another reason why Tony Stark would stand no chance against this Fortnite character.

1) Agent Jones

This might come as a surprise addition to this list. However, Agent Jones is one of the most important characters in Fortnite lore and might even be the most powerful. He single-handedly plans to take down the IO, and if he is smart and powerful enough to do that, he can defeat Iron Man.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.Play through the Zero Crisis Finale in-game now. #FortnitePrimal Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.Play through the Zero Crisis Finale in-game now. #FortnitePrimal https://t.co/S8i1HlE03f

Also Read

Iron Man has a big ego, and if Jonesy strokes it right, Tony might even let him be his aide. If Agent Jones from Fortnite can win Iron Man's trust and get close enough to him, he can easily defeat the Avenger.

Iron Man isn't really invincible, and several Fortnite characters might end up defeating him if they get into a face-off.

Edited by R. Elahi