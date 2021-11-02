Top 5 Fortnite characters who went out in a blaze of glory

The Fortnite storyline contains a plethora of characters that have either attacked or protected the island's Zero Point. In the process, many have fallen victim to unfortunate circumstances and lost their lives.

While some characters like Midas are still expected to rise from the dead and take revenge, others like Bushranger are certainly gone forever.

With that in mind, here are five Fortnite characters who went out in a blaze of glory and will always be remembered by players.

Five Fortnite characters with the most dramatic deaths

Midas

Midas is undoubtedly one of the most popular Fortnite characters ever, thanks to his genius mind and an intriguing backstory.

After the Doomsday device failed, a Wall of Water flooded the island. In a cinematic scene for Chapter 2 Season 3, Midas was seen escaping on a wooden log before he got eaten up by a shark.

Ever since, snapshots of Midas such as Midas Rex and Shadow Midas have arrived in Fortnite, but the return of the original character is still pending. Regardless, Midas nearly escaped the loop, and will always be the smartest leader in the lore.

Fishstick

Fishstick wasn't originally perceived as a hero but the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic revealed a different side of the character. In one of the editions, he died in Batman's arms. It was certainly a tragic moment for players around the world.

Even though Fishstick is no longer present, his snapshots that spawn every 22 minutes can still be spotted.

Tomatohead

Tomatohead is one of the OG Fortnite characters who was released in Season 3. The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic revealed the untimely death of Tomatohead, and players around the world grieved.

Apparently, Tomatohead tried to fight The Batman Who Laughs but was splashed by the latter's visor made of Dark Metal.

Bushranger

Bushranger's death is still a mystery in Fortnite. He was one of the most visited NPCs on the Chapter 2 Season 7 island, but was abruptly replaced with a grave one day.

The most prominent theory regarding the character's death claims that the IO killed Bushranger after he innocently picked up the alien egg. Fanswill always remember him as someone with a calm persona and an evergreen smile.

Peely

Peely is stuck in the Fortnite loop, owing to which he has died in several mind-boggling ways. He was turned into a smoothie in Chapter 1 Season 9, and a Zombie in Chapter 2 Season 1.

But Peely's most tragic death was in Chapter 2 Season 6's cinematic trailer. He was trying to fight alongside Agent Jonesy, but was brutally killed by Ryu.

All the characters mentioned above were absolute fan-favorites. Hence, it is safe to assume that Fortnite will continue releasing their snapshots in the future.

