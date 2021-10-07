Top 5 Fortnite skins that were free: Ranked from best to worst

One of the most exciting aspects of Fortnite is the sheer amount of skins players can drop into the island with.

There are so many skins that you could easily play several Battle Royale games without running into the same one. Fortnite has its fair share of premium and free skins.

Not everyone can afford the bundles or skin sets that arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop. Some players look for opportunities to get free skins. Thankfully, the game has had some really good ones.

From best to worst: Free skins in Fortnite

1) Lt. Evergreen

The Lt. Evergreen skin. (Image via Epic Games)

Lt. Evergreen was a skin earned through the 2019 Winterfest event. You simply needed to go to the Winterfest Cabin and shake the tree. Then you received this Christmas tree wearing Jonesy skin. It is truly one of the best free skin options ever released in Fortnite.

2) Galaxy Skin

The Galaxy skin. (Image via Epic Games)

The Galaxy Skin is free in the sense that you don't need to purchase it in Fortnite. It was given to individuals who bought the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy Note 9. It is definitely one of the coolest skins in all of Fortnite and didn't cost players a thing if they had one of the aforementioned devices.

3) Trailblazer

The Trailblazer skin. (Image via Epic Games)

The Trailblazer skin was a Twitch Prime reward in Fortnite's Chapter 1 Season 4. Twitch Prime, now Prime Gaming, lets users have this skin at no cost. Ramirez has always been a popular model in the Battle Royale and this may have been what kickstarted that.

4) Default

The Default skins in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

There are a handful of default skins that Fortnite players can load onto the Battle Bus with. They aren't the flashiest, but they have gathered a bit of a cult following. Some players use the default skin setting regularly just because they want to. Others enjoy it because they don't need to buy anything.

5) Sub Commander

The Sub Commander skin. (Image via Epic Games)

The Sub Commander isn't a great skin at all, but it was free so you can't really knock it. It is another Twitch Prime, now Prime Gaming, reward that was available in Chapter 1 Season 3 of Fortnite. Although it is rarely seen anymore, it is a cool concept to add the purple Twitch colors to the skin.

