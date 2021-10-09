Top 5 Fortnite skins that are getting rare in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite skins are some of the premier collectibles found in gaming today.

When Fortnite first started, no one could have seen how impactful the game would be in terms of the Battle Royale genre and cosmetics to purchase. These skins have transcended the game.

As of Chapter 2 Season 8, there are quite a few Fortnite skins that are becoming rare. They either aren't used as often or simply haven't been available to purchase in the item shop.

5 Fortnite skins that are rare in Chapter 2 Season 8

5) Default

Default skins in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

There is technically more than one Default skin, but seeing someone without a Fortnite skin is extremely rare in Chapter 2 Season 8. The majority of players have been playing Fortnite for some time and at least have some type of skin. Default skin users are typically trolling at this point.

4) Aerobic Assassin

The Aerobic Assassin skin. (Image via Epic Games)

When the Aerobic Assassin and its set, workout emote included, arrived in Fortnite, it was used quite a bit. Players would often drop into the island and enrage enemies with a workout after eliminating them. It has been nearly two years since it was last seen in the item shop.

3) Scout

The Scout skin. (Image via Epic Games)

Scout is an uncommon skin that was available for just 800 V-Bucks in October of 2017. Fortnite players often utilize the cheaper skins that resemble the default ones. Scout was one of those, but is falling by the wayside with more skins being released. It just isn't seen much anymore.

2) Travis Scott

Travis Scott in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

Travis Scott's crossover into Fortnite is one of the most talked about events in gaming history. The concert was incredible and so many players used the Travis Scott skin once it was over. With the addition of so many other crossovers, like Ariana Grande, Travis Scott is sitting in players' lockers at this point.

1) Chapter 1 Battle Pass skins

Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass skins. (Image via Epic Games)

This is more of an all-encompassing set of skins. Eight seasons deep into Chapter 2 means that Chapter 1 is a thing of Fortnite's past. The Chapter 2 Battle Pass skins are all the rage these days. That means the skins from Chapter 1, especially from the Battle Passes throughout the seasons, go unused with the exception of only a few.

