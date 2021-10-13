Top 5 Fortnite skins most people regret buying

Over the years, Fortnite has released a ton of skins in the Item Shop. While the game is free-to-play, the majority of cosmetic items are available for V-Bucks. Hence, players must spend money to get attractive Fortnite skins that they can show off. Generally, the type of skin depends on the trend of the day.

However, trends in the Fortnite community often change quickly. Owing to this, the most popular skins of today can turn into a laughingstock within weeks. Moreover, the user base now comprises many sweaty players who do not wear fancy or fascinating outfits.

Fortnite players probably aren't happy about these purchases

1) Love Ranger

Love Ranger is one of the oldest Fortnite skins, released during Chapter 1 Season 2. It arrived on Valentine's day and resembled the Roman statue of Cupid.

Love Ranger outfit in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Love Ranger itself is a unique skin, but players regret buying it for a hefty amount. It costs 2,000 V-Bucks and this is a sticking point. Currently, Fortnite has a plethora of skins that are far more detailed and reactive at this price.

2) Masked Fury

The Dynamo skin is already one of the most hated skins in Fortnite because it is too generic and sweaty. Masked Fury is the male version of Dynamo and is equally hated by players.

Buying Masked Fury is not a great deal, even for sweaty players. Instead of getting intimidated, opponents will despise it.

3) Twistie and Bendie

Twistie and Bendie were two cartoon skins with absurd designs and color schemes. They resembled those inflatable balloon caricatures outside car washes.

Even though they are unique, the Twistie and Bendie skins do not match Fortnite's battle royale theme at all. To date, players have avoided using these skins. Anyone who owns these regrets buying them.

4) Flytrap skin

The Flytrap skin might be the most controversial name on this list. While some players love this ferocious outfit, others find it creepy.

Flytrap skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

At the time of its release, the Flytrap outfit gained a lot of attention. However, Fortnite has released a wide range of more attractive cosmetics in Chapter 2 Season 4. Hence, Flytrap was quickly forgotten.

It is worth noting that just like Love Ranger, Flytrap costs 2,000 V-Bucks, which is a massive investment.

5) Superhero skins

The Superhero skins released in Chapter 2 Season 4 were pay-to-win and many bought them in a rush to exploit the customization options.

Epic Games soon disabled the fully white and black options. But despite this nerf, the Superhero skins are some of the best in Fortnite's history. However, players who exclusively bought them to gain an advantage in competitive games will forever regret their decision.

Skin preferences in Fortnite are as subjective as it gets. It is acceptable for players not to buy popular skins and instead wear outfits they like the most.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen