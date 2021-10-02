Fortnite weapons that need to return in Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been eventful so far and loopers have been enjoying the various modes and events that are randomly taking place on the island. Players are unaware of the future of the island as the Cubes, led by the Golden Cube or the Queen Cube, have started rolling around the map. Their intentions do not seem to be friendly.

This season saw the launch of new weapons and the most interesting ones came from the Sideways dimensions that are filled with Cubed Monsters. By visiting the corrupted Sideways dimensions on the map, players can pick up the Sideways Minigun and the Sideways Rifle, both of which have proved to be extremely effective this season.

However, there are a few weapons that players would like to see make a comeback in the game. Revolvers and traps have been vaulted a long time back and Fortnite players are missing these few weapons from the recent gameplay mechanics.

Weapons loopers would love to see unvaulted in Season 8 of Fortnite

1) Revolvers

Players have not seen the Revolver in action since Chapter 2 Season 6 and it is time for all the variants of the revolver to return. The legendary variant of this weapon used to deal very high damage and players loved using it during fast-paced engagements.

2) Traps

While they might not be everyone's personal favorite, traps did change the game and how Fortnite used to be played. While many players loved using traps to snatch ideas of victory from their opponents, many in the community complained that traps were toxic and mostly abused. Fortnite did introduce the Armored Wall this season, which might be an indication that traps will return to the game.

3) Snipers rifles

Sniper rifles were also vaulted long ago and Fortnite might be the only battle royale game in the world that does not offer one to its players. It used to be the most preferred weapon for long-range engagements. After they were vaulted, the community expressed a lot of dissent. However, Epic Games seems to have no plans on bringing the one-shot weapon back to Fortnite.

