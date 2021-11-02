Top 5 kinds of Fortnite players you'll see in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite's meta and mechanics often sprout different play styles for players to choose from as the seasons progress. Most of the time, Fortnite players don't even realize the category they slip into; the nature of the game just molds them into how they play.

Most players lean towards a primary game style, from fortress-constructing building maniacs to the sneaky bush campers in the shadows. In Chapter 2 Season 8, with the game live and changing for quite some time, people will run into five main types of players.

Fortnite's gameplay creates these five types of players

1) The nervous player

These players are skittish and will jump at anything. If a single shot hurls their way, regardless of whether it hits or not, the nervous player will start to construct a massive structure in a frenzied panic to find any protection they can.

Nervous players often find themselves taking too many precautions than they need and lose fights simply because they are too worried about being downed.

2) The cone camper

Several disgruntled Fortnite players always seem to find the end of the match after stumbling onto a cone camper who places one coned ceiling and hides in it for the opportune moment to strike. There are plenty of places to camp, but in Season 8 of Chapter 2, underneath a cone seems to be one of the most popular places.

Snuffing these enemies out is less of a challenge and more of a nuisance. They can be as frustrating as anyone to face.

3) The "pump shotgun only" player

IJD @__IJD__ Fortnite players when epic adds anything unique or fun that isn't the pump shotgun Fortnite players when epic adds anything unique or fun that isn't the pump shotgun https://t.co/9ybPwJJ0af

Fortnite offers dozens of weapons for players to deepen their arsenal, but some still stick to the same type every match. "Pump shotgun only" players are exactly what they sound like. They only carry pump shotguns and bullrush players for a close-quarter combat fight.

Despite Epic Games rolling out weapon after weapon, the pump-action shotgun seems to be favored and hoarded in multiple weapon slots.

4) The opportunist (3rd party shooter)

Hearing a roaring gunfight nearby is one of the most enticing sounds in Fortnite. Jumping into a fight while two enemies are amidst a brawl is the perfect time to catch them both off guard and take an easy double kill if timed right.

The opportunist is a player who chases fights and sits in the shadows while firing clip after clip in hopes of weakening the other players so they can come out on top with minimal effort.

5) The build fighters

Perhaps the most common type of fighter at mid to high levels of gameplay, build fighters survive by constructing sporadic and towering structures around their opponents, often reaching several tiles high before the fight ends.

Build fighters can build multiple floors and scale to the sky with one another, and the fight usually ends with one falling to their demise or bad timing with an edit.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar