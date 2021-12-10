Top 5 landing spots to avoid in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Fortnite map has flipped in Chapter 3 with some interesting new places for players to land.

There are always going to be hot spots that work as great landing zones for Fortnite players. What about the locations that should be utterly and completely avoided?

Fortnite Chapter 3 has several points of interest that players should stay away from. These are due to being super crowded, not having much loot, or just being too far out of the way.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 landing spots to avoid in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

5) The Islands West of Sanctuary

The islands to the west of Sanctuary. (Image via Epic Games)

These offer a little bit of loot and seclusion on the west side of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map. The small islands are spread out and a bit farther away from other points of interest. Players would be better off landing elsewhere simply due to the fact that you don't know what to expect when landing here.

4) Camp Cuddle

A player at Camp Cuddle. (Image via Epic Games)

Camp Cuddle is another far off location, resting on the very eastern side of the island. This Fortnite POI has two NPCs and that is the only reason players should go there, aside from completing challenges. The location is massive, making it hard to know where to start. It is easy to get caught up in the scenery and lose out on the loot race.

3) Logjam Lumberyard

A player at Logjam Lumberyard. (Image via Epic Games)

Logjam Lumberyard is a jackpot location for those who want to harvest as much wood as possible. Otherwise, it is pretty boring. The buildings are bland, the loot is lacking, and the POI is super far away. If the first zone starts anywhere else, you will need to find transportation to survive the Storm. There are better options.

2) Sanctuary (Direct)

A look at Sanctuary. (Image via Epic Games)

Sanctuary is home to a vault and a giant statue. This has become one of the most popular landing spots in the opening stages of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. That is why it should be avoided. Everyone is landing at Sanctuary. If you aren't lucky, you'll be eliminated before you hit the ground.

1) The Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle POI in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

Also Read Article Continues below

The Daily Bugle is another extremely popular location. This Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 POI is the home of New York's finest newspaper found in the Marvel and Spider-Man universes. The loot isn't the problem here, as it is plentiful. The issue is the sheer amount of players dropping at The Daily Bugle and the various floors that need searched to get all of the loot. It is a death trap right now.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider