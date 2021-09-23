Top 5 most over-powered Fortnite weapons in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has arrived with several new weapons that loopers can get from the Sideways and NPCs. Naturally, this has impacted the meta and weapon preferences of players around the world have changed.

While some of the weapons from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 have maintained their popularity among players, others have been replaced by the new alternatives included in the arsenal.

Here are the five most powerful weapons that are worth using in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Best weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Venom/Carnage Symbiote

The newly introduced Venom and Carnage Symbiote Mythics have been the biggest highlights of the latest season. They spawn randomly on the map, and players can use them to pull opponents even through builds.

Carnage Symbiote in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

The grabbing ability of the Symbiote deals 60 damage and has a 10 second cooldown.

Bond with the Symbiote and wreak some havoc with the powers of Keep an eye out for Symbiote Canisters on the Island 👀Bond with the Symbiote and wreak some havoc with the powers of #Venom or #Carnage



Both Venom and Carnage Symbiotes have the exact same statistics, and players must remember that they can only use one at a time.

2) Charge Shotgun

The Charge Shotgun, in simple words, has always been a high-risk, high-reward weapon. Players must aim well to make the most out of this shotgun, as it deals massive damage.

Charge Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

The Charge Shotgun's mechanics might seem confusing to new players in Fortnite, but after getting the hang of it, they can easily exploit the 1.5x headshot multiplier on the weapon.

3) Pump shotgun

The Pump shotgun is arguably the best shotgun in Fortnite's history. Despite being around for so long, players still rely on this weapon for close range fights.

Pump shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

It is recommended that players equip themselves with the gold and purple variants of the Pump Shotgun for best results.

4) Dragon's Breath Sniper

Dragon's Breath is the only sniper available to players in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Pitstop in Boney Burbs sells it for 500 Gold.

As the name suggests, Dragon's Breath shoots fire, and deals burning damage to players as well as structures.

Dragon's Breath sniper in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Moreover, it is worth noting that the majority of players do not stay covered in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 due to the lack of snipers. Hence, Dragon's Breath is a great way to catch opponents by surprise, and eliminate them with a single shot.

5) Rail Gun

The Rail Gun dominated the meta in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. This alien technology has become very rare in the latest season, but is still one of the most over-powered weapons available.

Rail Gun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

The Rail Gun can shoot through builds, which explains why facing it is a nightmare for any Fortnite player. The likes of SypherPK and other prominent creators have also claimed the weapon is broken. As of now, the Rail Gun can only be found in IO bases.

With the weapons mentioned above, players can definitely increase their win rate in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Up until now, the new season has received a positive response from players, and the lack of map changes seems like the only noticeable issue.

