Top 5 rare Fortnite gliders only OG players own

Fortnite offers a wide range of skins and cosmetic items that are now heavily dominated by crossovers. However, back in the day, most skins used to be authentic and related to the storyline.

Despite their basic design, skins from Chapter 1 are now considered OG in Fortnite. This is primarily because only veterans who've been playing the game since day one own them.

Here are five such Fortnite glider skins that can only be found in the inventories of experienced players.

Five rarest gliders in Fortnite

5) Blaze

The Blaze Glider was recently brought back to the Fortnite Item Shop in September 2021. However, before that, the item was last seen in January 2019.

The Blaze Glider in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Blaze glider has become a rare cosmetic item among players because it has hardly arrived in the Item Shop. It goes well with many skins and is a suitable option for low spenders.

4) The Rhinestone Glider

While the Blaze glider was witnessed in Fortnite in 2021, the Rhinestone Glider was last seen in January 2019. This is enough to prove that it is owned only by OG players.

Rhinestone glider in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Rhinestone glider costs 500 V-bucks and comes with a simple yet attractive design.

3) Mainframe

Mainframe is another glider last seen in the Item Shop in January 2019, implying that players haven't had the opportunity to buy it for almost three years.

The Mainframe glider is part of the Overclocked set. The entire bundle didn't sell too well due to the generic skins, but it has become rare.

2) Fighter Kite

The Fighter Kite glider has made this list because it last appeared in the Item Shop in October 2018. It is unlikely that anyone in the current Fortnite player base owns this item, as it was originally added in Chapter 1 Season 2.

1) Raptor Glider

The Raptor Glider was last available in the Item Shop in August 2018, and it is rarer than any glider in Fortnite. It is a true OG item and was added in Chapter 1 Season 1.

Raptor Glider in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Raptor Glider has a simple design, and nothing more can be expected from a cosmetic item that costs 500 V-Bucks.

As of now, the quality of gliders in Fortnite has improved significantly. From new animations to background music, Epic Games has added several elements to gliders. The Queen's Procession and Shadow Puppet are the best examples of unique and creative gliders in the game.

